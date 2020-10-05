Snap Count Analysis | Which Two Jets Have Played All Snaps on Offense Through Four Games? 

The Jets lost to the Broncos, 38-27, dropping to 0-4. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time has been distributed over the first quarter of the season.
OFFENSE
Only two players have played all 262 offensive snaps through four games – LG Alex Lewis and RG Greg Van Roten. QB Sam Darnold, who missed four plays against the Broncos, has played 98.5% of the offensive snaps in 2020. C Connor McGovern is the only other player with more than 90% (92.8%, 258 snaps).
RT George Fant missed the Week 3 game against the Colts and has 196 snaps (74.8%) through four games. LT Mekhi Becton rounds out the starting OL and he's played 169 snaps (64.5%). Becton was in 100% of snaps in the first two weeks before missing the second half against the Colts and more than three quarters against the Broncos.
RB Frank Gore leads the backs with 114 snaps (43.5%) followed by Kalen Ballage 57 (21.8%), La'Mical Perine 40 (15.3), Le'Veon Bell 32 (12.2%) and Josh Adams 18 (6.9%). Bell was placed on injured reserve after Week 1 and is eligible to return this week. Gore's 174 rushing yards on 55 carries lead the Jets; Ballage has been the team's go-to receiving option out of the backfield with 9 receptions for 67 yards.
Chris Hogan leads the WRs with 229 snaps (87.4%) and is tied for second on the team with 10 receptions (98 yards). Jamison Crowder has played 113 snaps (43.1%) and leads the team in both receptions (14) and yards (219). He's followed by fellow slot WR Braxton Berrios, who started for Crowder in Weeks 2 and 3, and has 106 snaps (40.5%). Berrios paces the Green & White with 2 TD receptions. Breshad Perriman has 76 snaps (29%) and hasn't played the last two games because of an ankle injury sustained against the 49ers.
TE Chris Herndon has 194 snaps (74.1%), followed by Ryan Griffin 84 (32.1%) and Trevon Wesco 55 (21%).
See the Top Photos from the Week 4 Matchup at MetLife Stadium
Advertising
DEFENSE
S Marcus Maye, who is tied for the team lead in both tackles (28) and tackles for loss (3), has played in 276 of the defense's 277 snaps (99.6%). LB Neville Hewitt has 274 (98.9%) and S Bradley McDougald has 268 (96.8%).
Quinnen Williams leads the DL with 173 snaps (64.1%), followed by Steve McLendon 124 (45.93%), Kyle Phillips 110 (40.7%) and Henry Anderson 109 (40.4%). Williams is tied with Maye for the team lead with 3 TFLs and 2 sacks. John Franklin-Myers, who is tied with Tarell Basham with 5 QB hits, has 27 snaps (10%). Undrafted rookie Bryce Huff played 49 snaps, 42 against the Broncos last Thursday.
Other than Hewitt, Basham leads all LBs with 167 snaps (61.9%). Jordan Jenkins 121 (44.8%) and Avery Williamson 104 (38.5%). Williamson alsohas 18 tackles this season. Nickel CB Brian Poole, the only returning starter among the cornerbacks, leads the group with 225 snaps (83.3%) and ranks fourth on the team with 24 tackles. His 3 passes defended is tied for second on the team with Maye. Pierre Desir leads the team with 4 PDs, 3 INTs and has played 199 snaps (73.7%). Bless Austin has 216 snaps (80%) and exited the Week 4 game against the Broncos with a calf injury. Undrafted rookie Lamar Jackson, who was elevated from the practice squad for the game against the Broncos, took over for Austin and played 59 snaps (21.9%).
Maye and McDougald have been the mainstays at safety. Rookie S Ashtyn Davis has 13 snaps and Matthias Farley has 3.
SPECIAL TEAMS
S Matthias Farley and LB Harvey Langi lead the Green & White's special teams with 90 snaps (79%), followed by TE Daniel Brown 85 (74.6%) and LB Frankie Luvu 78 (68.4%). Brown and Luvu are the other two players who have had more than 70 snaps. Rookie P Braden Mann has 34 snaps (29.8%) and 19 punts for 856 yards (45.1 avg) with a long of 58.