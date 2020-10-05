Snap Count Analysis | Which Two Jets Have Played All Snaps on Offense Through Four Games? 

The Jets lost to the Broncos, 38-27, dropping to 0-4. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time has been distributed over the first quarter of the season.

OFFENSE

Only two players have played all 262 offensive snaps through four games – LG Alex Lewis and RG Greg Van Roten. QB Sam Darnold, who missed four plays against the Broncos, has played 98.5% of the offensive snaps in 2020. C Connor McGovern is the only other player with more than 90% (92.8%, 258 snaps).

RT George Fant missed the Week 3 game against the Colts and has 196 snaps (74.8%) through four games. LT Mekhi Becton rounds out the starting OL and he's played 169 snaps (64.5%). Becton was in 100% of snaps in the first two weeks before missing the second half against the Colts and more than three quarters against the Broncos.

RB Frank Gore leads the backs with 114 snaps (43.5%) followed by Kalen Ballage 57 (21.8%), La'Mical Perine 40 (15.3), Le'Veon Bell 32 (12.2%) and Josh Adams 18 (6.9%). Bell was placed on injured reserve after Week 1 and is eligible to return this week. Gore's 174 rushing yards on 55 carries lead the Jets; Ballage has been the team's go-to receiving option out of the backfield with 9 receptions for 67 yards.

Chris Hogan leads the WRs with 229 snaps (87.4%) and is tied for second on the team with 10 receptions (98 yards). Jamison Crowder has played 113 snaps (43.1%) and leads the team in both receptions (14) and yards (219). He's followed by fellow slot WR Braxton Berrios, who started for Crowder in Weeks 2 and 3, and has 106 snaps (40.5%). Berrios paces the Green & White with 2 TD receptions. Breshad Perriman has 76 snaps (29%) and hasn't played the last two games because of an ankle injury sustained against the 49ers.