Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Majority of Snaps in Win Against Bears?

The Jets (7-4) defeated the Bears (3-9), 31-10, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.
OFFENSE
Four Jets played all 63 snaps – LT Duane Brown, C Connor McGovern, RG Nate Herbig and QB Mike White. RT Cedric Ogbuehi 9 (14%) sustained a groin injury and was replaced in the first quarter by rookie T Max Mitchell 54 (86%). Ogbuehi and did not return. G Dan Feeney played 2 snaps (3%) for LG Laken Tomlinson 61 (97%).
Rookie WR Garrett Wilson 52 (83%) led the wideouts with 5 receptions for 95 yards and 2 touchdowns. WR Elijah Moore 22 (35%) registered his first touchdown of the season and WR Corey Davis 43 (68%) returned after missing the last 3 games with a knee injury. Denzel Mims 18 (29%) and Braxton Berrios 16 (25%) rounded out the receivers.
Signed from the practice squad to the active roster on Oct. 25, RB Zonovan Knight 30 (48%) led the Jets with 14 carries for 69 yards in his first NFL game. RB Ty Johnson 15 (24%) had a season-high 5 carries for 62 yards including a 32-yard touchdown. RB Michael Carter 19 (30%) did not finish the game after injuring his ankle in the third quarter.
Tyler Conklin 50 (79%) and C.J. Uzomah 48 (76%) each had 3 receptions to guide the tight ends. TE Jeremy Ruckert played 2 snaps (3%).
DEFENSE
Five Green & White defenders played all 57 snaps – CB Sauce Gardner, CB D.J. Reed, LB C.J. Mosley, S Jordan Whitehead and S Lamarcus Joyner. LB Quincy Williams 43 (75%), nickel Michael Carter II 39 (68%) and DL Quinnen Williams 39 (68%) were the only other players to play more than 65% of the snaps.
DL Bryce Huff 9 (16%) sparked the Jets pass rush registering a sack and DL John Franklin-Myers 32 (56%) and DL Nathan Shepherd 24 (42%) split a QB takedown.
Ten defensive linemen took snaps including Carl Lawson 29 (51%), Jermaine Johnson 20 (35%), Micheal Clemons 19 (33%), Tanzel Smart 18 (32%), Vinny Curry 17 (30%) and Solomon Thomas 21 (37%).
Other than Mosley and Williams, Kwon Alexander 22 (39%) was the only other linebacker to take snaps. S Will Parks 7 (12%) and CB Brandin Echols 3 (5%) rounded out the defense.
SPECIAL TEAMS
In a downpour, K Greg Zuerlein connected on a 57-yard field goal – the longest kick in a Jets home game – 4 extra points. He missed a 53-yard attempt.
WR Braxton Berrios returned 2 punts for an average of 19 yards, including a 22-yard return. RB Zonovan Knight returned 1 kickoff 18 yards.
P Braden Mann kicked twice for an average of 59 yards, including one that was downed at the 1-yard-line by CB Justin Hardee 17 (68%).
Hardee, LB Jamien Sherwood 15 (60%), DL Micheal Clemons 15 (60%), RB Ty Johnson 14 (56%) and CB Brandin Echols 14 (56%) led special teams in snaps.