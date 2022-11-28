Snap Count Analysis

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Majority of Snaps in Win Against Bears?

Four on Offense; Five on Defense Logged the Most Playing Time

Nov 28, 2022 at 08:05 AM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SZ3_6501-snap-thumb

The Jets (7-4) defeated the Bears (3-9), 31-10, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE
Four Jets played all 63 snaps – LT Duane Brown, C Connor McGovern, RG Nate Herbig and QB Mike White. RT Cedric Ogbuehi 9 (14%) sustained a groin injury and was replaced in the first quarter by rookie T Max Mitchell 54 (86%). Ogbuehi and did not return. G Dan Feeney played 2 snaps (3%) for LG Laken Tomlinson 61 (97%).

Rookie WR Garrett Wilson 52 (83%) led the wideouts with 5 receptions for 95 yards and 2 touchdowns. WR Elijah Moore 22 (35%) registered his first touchdown of the season and WR Corey Davis 43 (68%) returned after missing the last 3 games with a knee injury. Denzel Mims 18 (29%) and Braxton Berrios 16 (25%) rounded out the receivers.

Signed from the practice squad to the active roster on Oct. 25, RB Zonovan Knight 30 (48%) led the Jets with 14 carries for 69 yards in his first NFL game. RB Ty Johnson 15 (24%) had a season-high 5 carries for 62 yards including a 32-yard touchdown. RB Michael Carter 19 (30%) did not finish the game after injuring his ankle in the third quarter.

Tyler Conklin 50 (79%) and C.J. Uzomah 48 (76%) each had 3 receptions to guide the tight ends. TE Jeremy Ruckert played 2 snaps (3%).

DEFENSE
Five Green & White defenders played all 57 snaps – CB Sauce Gardner, CB D.J. Reed, LB C.J. Mosley, S Jordan Whitehead and S Lamarcus Joyner. LB Quincy Williams 43 (75%), nickel Michael Carter II 39 (68%) and DL Quinnen Williams 39 (68%) were the only other players to play more than 65% of the snaps.

DL Bryce Huff 9 (16%) sparked the Jets pass rush registering a sack and DL John Franklin-Myers 32 (56%) and DL Nathan Shepherd 24 (42%) split a QB takedown.

Ten defensive linemen took snaps including Carl Lawson 29 (51%), Jermaine Johnson 20 (35%), Micheal Clemons 19 (33%), Tanzel Smart 18 (32%), Vinny Curry 17 (30%) and Solomon Thomas 21 (37%).

Other than Mosley and Williams, Kwon Alexander 22 (39%) was the only other linebacker to take snaps. S Will Parks 7 (12%) and CB Brandin Echols 3 (5%) rounded out the defense.

Game Gallery | Jets vs. Bears | Week 12

See the best images from the 31-10 victory over the Bears at MetLife Stadium.

E_SZ3_6865
1 / 54
E_SS3_9693
2 / 54
E_SS3_9698
3 / 54
E_SS3_9733
4 / 54
E_SS3_9815
5 / 54
E_SS3_9874
6 / 54
E_SS3_9946
7 / 54
E_SZ3_5679
8 / 54
E_SZ3_5578
9 / 54
E_SZ3_5828
10 / 54
E_SZ3_5768
11 / 54
E_SZ3_5798
12 / 54
E_SZ3_5615
13 / 54
E_SZ3_6225
14 / 54
E_SZ3_6356
15 / 54
E_SZ3_5702
16 / 54
E_SZ3_6810
17 / 54
E_SZ3_6501
18 / 54
E_SZ3_6726
19 / 54
E_SZ3_7041
20 / 54
E_SZ3_6980
21 / 54
E_SZ3_6704
22 / 54
E_SZ3_6936
23 / 54
E_SZ3_6651
24 / 54
E_SZ3_6679
25 / 54
E_SZ3_6591
26 / 54
E_SZ3_6479
27 / 54
E_SZ3_6440
28 / 54
E_SZ3_6570
29 / 54
E_SZ3_7489
30 / 54
E_SZ3_7504
31 / 54
E_SZ3_7530
32 / 54
E_SZ3_7717
33 / 54
E_SZ3_7939
34 / 54
E_SZ3_7902
35 / 54
E_SZ3_7810
36 / 54
E_SZ3_7674
37 / 54
E_SZ3_7570
38 / 54
E_SS3_0938
39 / 54
E_SS3_0956
40 / 54
E_SS3_0967
41 / 54
E_SS3_1051
42 / 54
E_SS3_1097
43 / 54
E_SZ3_9227
44 / 54
E_SS3_1281
45 / 54
E_SS3_1220
46 / 54
E_SS3_1384
47 / 54
E_SZ3_8345
48 / 54
E_SS3_0807
49 / 54
E_SS3_0811
50 / 54
E_SS3_0854 1
51 / 54
E_SZ3_8441
52 / 54
E_SS3_1535
53 / 54
E_SS3_1556
54 / 54
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

SPECIAL TEAMS
In a downpour, K Greg Zuerlein connected on a 57-yard field goal – the longest kick in a Jets home game – 4 extra points. He missed a 53-yard attempt.

WR Braxton Berrios returned 2 punts for an average of 19 yards, including a 22-yard return. RB Zonovan Knight returned 1 kickoff 18 yards.

P Braden Mann kicked twice for an average of 59 yards, including one that was downed at the 1-yard-line by CB Justin Hardee 17 (68%).

Hardee, LB Jamien Sherwood 15 (60%), DL Micheal Clemons 15 (60%), RB Ty Johnson 14 (56%) and CB Brandin Echols 14 (56%) led special teams in snaps.

Related Content

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Road Loss to Patriots?

Seven on Offense, Five on Defense Log Most Playing Time

news

Snap Count Analysis | Laken Tomlinson, Connor McGovern Are Only Jets to Play Every Snap on Offense Thus Far

Five Have Played More Than 90% of Snaps on Defense

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Victory Over the Bills?

Six on Offense, Four on Defense Register Most Playing Time

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Patriots?

Six on Offense; Five on Defense Log Most Playing Time

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Win Over Broncos?

Five on Defense and Offense Log Every Snap in Triumph

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Win Over Packers?

Six on Offense; Four on Defense Lead Green & White in Play Time

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Win Over Dolphins?

LT Duane Brown Played Every Snap in His Green & White Debut

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Win Against Pittsburgh?

QB Zach Wilson Plays Every Snap in Return; Rookie LT Max Mitchell Exits with Knee Injury

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Bengals?

Five on Offense; Four on Defense Log the Most Playing Time

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Win Against Cleveland?

Rookie WR Garrett Wilson Sees Bump in Playing Time and Production

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Week 1 Loss to Ravens?

Iron Rookies: RT Max Mitchell on Offense and CB Sauce Gardner on Defense Played Every Snap

Advertising