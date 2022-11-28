Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Majority of Snaps in Win Against Bears?

OFFENSE

Four Jets played all 63 snaps – LT Duane Brown, C Connor McGovern, RG Nate Herbig and QB Mike White. RT Cedric Ogbuehi 9 (14%) sustained a groin injury and was replaced in the first quarter by rookie T Max Mitchell 54 (86%). Ogbuehi and did not return. G Dan Feeney played 2 snaps (3%) for LG Laken Tomlinson 61 (97%).

Rookie WR Garrett Wilson 52 (83%) led the wideouts with 5 receptions for 95 yards and 2 touchdowns. WR Elijah Moore 22 (35%) registered his first touchdown of the season and WR Corey Davis 43 (68%) returned after missing the last 3 games with a knee injury. Denzel Mims 18 (29%) and Braxton Berrios 16 (25%) rounded out the receivers.

Signed from the practice squad to the active roster on Oct. 25, RB Zonovan Knight 30 (48%) led the Jets with 14 carries for 69 yards in his first NFL game. RB Ty Johnson 15 (24%) had a season-high 5 carries for 62 yards including a 32-yard touchdown. RB Michael Carter 19 (30%) did not finish the game after injuring his ankle in the third quarter.