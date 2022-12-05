Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Majority of Snaps in Loss to Vikings?

OFFENSE

Five Jets played all 85 snaps – LT Duane Brown, LG Laken Tomlinson, C Connor McGovern, RG Nate Herbig and QB Mike White. George Fant 60 (71%) replaced rookie Max Mitchell 25 (29%) at right tackle during the first half and finished the game.

Rookie WR Garrett Wilson 78 (92%) led the Jets wideouts with a career-high 162 receiving yards. Corey Davis 69 (81%) had a season-high 5 receptions for 85 yards and Elijah Moore 58 (68%), Braxton Berrios 20 (24%) and Denzel Mims 16 (19%) rounded out the receivers.

Undrafted rookie RB Zonovan Knight 47 (55%) made his first career start and logged 118 scrimmage yards – 90 rushing and 28 receiving – his second consecutive game with at least 100 yards from scrimmage. RB Ty Johnson 28 (33%) and RB James Robinson 9 (11%) also logged carries.