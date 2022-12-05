Snap Count Analysis

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Majority of Snaps in Loss to Vikings?

Five on Offense; Four on Defense Logged the Most Playing Time

Dec 05, 2022 at 08:03 AM
The Jets (7-5) lost to the Vikings (10-2), 27-22, at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE
Five Jets played all 85 snaps – LT Duane Brown, LG Laken Tomlinson, C Connor McGovern, RG Nate Herbig and QB Mike White. George Fant 60 (71%) replaced rookie Max Mitchell 25 (29%) at right tackle during the first half and finished the game.

Rookie WR Garrett Wilson 78 (92%) led the Jets wideouts with a career-high 162 receiving yards. Corey Davis 69 (81%) had a season-high 5 receptions for 85 yards and Elijah Moore 58 (68%), Braxton Berrios 20 (24%) and Denzel Mims 16 (19%) rounded out the receivers.

Undrafted rookie RB Zonovan Knight 47 (55%) made his first career start and logged 118 scrimmage yards – 90 rushing and 28 receiving – his second consecutive game with at least 100 yards from scrimmage. RB Ty Johnson 28 (33%) and RB James Robinson 9 (11%) also logged carries.

TE Tyler Conklin 61 (72%) played his first game against his former club after four seasons in Minnesota and registered 2 receptions for 9 yards. TE C.J. Uzomah 39 (46%) had 1 reception for 31 yards.

DEFENSE
Four Jets defenders logged all 68 plays – CB Sauce Gardner, LB C.J. Mosley, S Lamarcus Joyner and S Jordan Whitehead. CB D.J. Reed 67 (99%) and LB Quincy Williams 58 (85%) were the only others to play more than 50 snaps.

DL Quinnen Williams 49 (72%) and DL Carl Lawson 40% (59%) led the pass rush, each registering a sack. DL John Franklin-Myers 43 (63%), DL Micheal Clemons 15 (22%) and LB Nathan Shepherd 21 (31%) had 2 tackles each. Sheldon Rankins 35 (51%), Jermaine Johnson 19 (28%), Solomon Thomas 18 (26%), Bryce Huff 17 (25%) and Vinny Curry 15 (22%) rounded out the defensive line.

Nickel Michael Carter II 31 (46%) exited briefly with an injury in the first half. CB Brandin Echols 18 (26%) and S Will Parks 8 (12%) filled in.

Other than Mosley and Williams, Kwon Alexander 22 (32%) was the only other linebacker to take snaps.

Game Gallery | Jets at Vikings | Week 13

See the best images from the Week 13 matchup between the Jets and Vikings.

SPECIAL TEAMS
K Greg Zuerlein was 5 of 5 on field-goal tries and made 1 extra point. Zuerlein was good from 48, 36, 30, 26 and 60 yards – which set a franchise record. P Braden Mann punted twice, tied for his season low. The 2 punts averaged 40.5 yards in distance and one landed inside the 20-yard line. WR Braxton Berrios returned 3 punts for 37 yards including a 15-yard long.

TE Kenny Yeboah 26 (81%), CB Justin Hardee 25 (78%), DL Bryce Huff 24 (75%) and S Will Parks 23 (72%) led special teams coverage in snaps.

