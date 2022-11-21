Snap Count Analysis

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Road Loss to Patriots?

Seven on Offense, Five on Defense Log Most Playing Time

Nov 21, 2022 at 08:15 AM
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

The Jets (6-4) lost to the Patriots (6-4), 10-3, at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE
Seven Jets played all 59 snaps – QB Zach Wilson, LT Duane Brown, RG Laken Tomlinson, C Connor McGovern, RG Dan Feeney, RT Cedric Ogbuehi and WR Garrett Wilson. The first-year wideout from Ohio State played every snap for the first time. WR Denzel Mims 45 (90%) was the only other player to play more than 40 snaps.

RB Michael Carter 25 (50%) rushed 8 times for 19 yards and had 1 reception to lead the tailback group. RB James Robinson 11 (22%) had 7 attempts and Ty Johnson 14 (28%) had 4.

Tyler Conklin 37 (74%) led the tight ends with 2 receptions for 15 yards, TE C.J. Uzomah 33 (66%) was next. Elijah Moore 27 (54%), Braxton Berrios 6 (12%) and Jeff Smith 2 (4%) rounded out the receivers.

DEFENSE
Five Green & White defenders played all 63 snaps – LB C.J. Mosley, CB D.J. Reed, CB Sauce Gardner, S Jordan Whitehead and S Lamarcus Joyner. Reed and Joyner continued their perfect starts to the season, having yet to miss a snap (677).

The pass rush registered 6 sacks. DL Quinnen Williams 43 (68%), LB Quincy Williams 43 (68%), DL John Franklin-Myers 36 (57%), rookie DL Micheal Clemons 18 (29%), DL Carl Lawson 31 (49%) and DL Bryce Huff 13 (21%) each had a QB takedown.

Nathan Shepherd 31 (49%), rookie Jermaine Johnson 23 (37%), Vinny Curry 18 (29%) and Tanzel Smart 18 (29%) rounded out playing time on the defensive line. In the remainder of the secondary, Michael Carter II 36 (57%) played significant time followed by CB Brandin Echols 7 (11%) and S Will Parks 2 (3%).

Other than Mosley and Williams, Kwon Alexander 35 (56%) and Marcell Harris 5 (8%) were the only other linebackers to take snaps.

Game Gallery | Jets at Patriots | Week 11

See the best images from the Week 11 matchup between the Jets and Patriots.

SPECIAL TEAMS
In swirling and bitter winds, K Greg Zuerlein connected on a 40-yard field goal that was nullified because of penalty, then connected on a 45-yarder on the re-kick. P Braden Mann tied a career-high punting 10 times for an average of 45.8 yards, including 2 inside the 20-yard line.

S Ashtyn Davis 24 (80%), CB Justin Hardee 23 (77%), DL Clemons 21 (70%) and CB Brandin Echols 21 (70%) led the coverage teams in snaps.

