Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Road Loss to Patriots?

DEFENSE

Five Green & White defenders played all 63 snaps – LB C.J. Mosley, CB D.J. Reed, CB Sauce Gardner, S Jordan Whitehead and S Lamarcus Joyner. Reed and Joyner continued their perfect starts to the season, having yet to miss a snap (677).

The pass rush registered 6 sacks. DL Quinnen Williams 43 (68%), LB Quincy Williams 43 (68%), DL John Franklin-Myers 36 (57%), rookie DL Micheal Clemons 18 (29%), DL Carl Lawson 31 (49%) and DL Bryce Huff 13 (21%) each had a QB takedown.

Nathan Shepherd 31 (49%), rookie Jermaine Johnson 23 (37%), Vinny Curry 18 (29%) and Tanzel Smart 18 (29%) rounded out playing time on the defensive line. In the remainder of the secondary, Michael Carter II 36 (57%) played significant time followed by CB Brandin Echols 7 (11%) and S Will Parks 2 (3%).