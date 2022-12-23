Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Jaguars?

OFFENSE

Five players played all 59 snaps – LT Duane Brown, LG Laken Tomlinson, C Connor McGovern, RG Nate Herbig and RT George Fant. WRs Corey Davis and Garrett Wilson each played 57 snaps (97%) and were the only other players to play more than 90%. QB Zach Wilson 29 (49%) was replaced by Chris Streveler 31 (53%) late in the third quarter.

Besides Davis and Wilson and without injured wideouts Jeff Smith (knee) and Denzel Mims (concussion), Elijah Moore 48 (81%) was the only other receiver to take offensive snaps.

The Jets TE duo put together a strong showing. Tyler Conklin 42 (71%) had 4 receptions for 34 yards and C.J. Uzomah 30 (51%) reeled in a 30-yard reception in the fourth quarter. Kenny Yeboah also played one snap.