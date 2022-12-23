Snap Count Analysis

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Jaguars?

Five on Offense, Two on Defense Logged Most Playing Time

Dec 23, 2022
The Jets (7-8) lost to the Jaguars (7-8), 19-3, at MetLife Stadium on Thursday night. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE
Five players played all 59 snaps – LT Duane Brown, LG Laken Tomlinson, C Connor McGovern, RG Nate Herbig and RT George Fant. WRs Corey Davis and Garrett Wilson each played 57 snaps (97%) and were the only other players to play more than 90%. QB Zach Wilson 29 (49%) was replaced by Chris Streveler 31 (53%) late in the third quarter.

Besides Davis and Wilson and without injured wideouts Jeff Smith (knee) and Denzel Mims (concussion), Elijah Moore 48 (81%) was the only other receiver to take offensive snaps.

The Jets TE duo put together a strong showing. Tyler Conklin 42 (71%) had 4 receptions for 34 yards and C.J. Uzomah 30 (51%) reeled in a 30-yard reception in the fourth quarter. Kenny Yeboah also played one snap.

Zonovan Knight 24 (41%) and Michael Carter 23 (39%) led the Jets tailbacks in snaps. RB Ty Johnson 12 (20%) was the only other to receive carries.

DEFENSE
Two played all 72 snaps – LB C.J. Mosley and CB Sauce Gardner. CB D.J. Reed and S Jordan Whitehead each played 71 snaps – each missing one snap – and S Will Parks played 69 (96%). LB Quincy Williams 59 (82%) was the only other to play more than 50 snaps.

DL Quinnen Williams 43 (60%) returned after missing last week's game with a calf injury and registered a strip sack on the opening drive that DL Carl Lawson 33 (46%) recovered.

Ten defensive linemen took snaps for the Jets including Sheldon Rankins 43 (60%), John Franklin-Myers 42 (58%), Nathan Shepherd 32 (44%), Micheal Clemons 31 (43%), Jermaine Johnson 28 (39%), Solomon Thomas 20 (28%), Vinny Curry 12 (17%) and Bryce Huff 6 (8%). The Jets defensive line finished with 6 QB hits and 4 tackles for loss.

Outside of the starting outside corners and safeties, nickel Michael Carter 48 (67%) and S Tony Adams 3 (4%) were the only other members of the secondary to take defensive snaps. LB Kwon Alexander 34 (47%), Hamsah Nasirildeen 2 (3%) and Jamien Sherwood 1 (1%) rounded out the defense.

SPECIAL TEAMS
K Greg Zuerlein made his only attempt of the night, a 37-yard field goal in the first quarter. P Braden Mann kicked 5 times for an average of 40.2 yards ,including two that landed inside the 20-yard line. WR Braxton Berrios returned 3 kickoffs for an average of 26.7 yards.

CB Justin Hardee 20 (91%), S Tony Adams 20 (91%), S Ashtyn Davis 20 (91%) and Yeboah 15 (68%) led the punt and kickoff coverage teams in snaps.

