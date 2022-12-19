Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Lions?

OFFENSE

Six Jets played all 63 snaps – QB Zach Wilson, LT Duane Brown, LG Laken Tomlinson, C Connor McGovern, RG Nate Herbig and RT George Fant. Rookie WR Garrett Wilson 62 (98%) had 4 receptions for 98 yards and was the only other player to play more than 50 snaps.

TE C.J. Uzomah 32 (51%) led the offense, registering his first 2 touchdowns with the Jets on 2 receptions for 41 yards. TE Tyler Conklin 47 (75%) had 1 reception for 7 yards, and RB Michael Carter 33 (52%) and RB Zonovan Knight 30 (48%) led the Jets running game.

WR Jeff Smith 29 (46%) registered a season-high 4 receptions for 77 yards and WR Elijah Moore 47 (75%) posted 4 receptions for 51 yards. WR Denzel Mims 6 (10%) left the game because of a head injury he sustained in the first quarter. WR Braxton Berrios 27 (43%) rounded out the wideouts.