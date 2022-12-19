Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Lions?

The Jets (7-7) lost to the Lions (7-7), 20-17, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.
OFFENSE
Six Jets played all 63 snaps – QB Zach Wilson, LT Duane Brown, LG Laken Tomlinson, C Connor McGovern, RG Nate Herbig and RT George Fant. Rookie WR Garrett Wilson 62 (98%) had 4 receptions for 98 yards and was the only other player to play more than 50 snaps.
TE C.J. Uzomah 32 (51%) led the offense, registering his first 2 touchdowns with the Jets on 2 receptions for 41 yards. TE Tyler Conklin 47 (75%) had 1 reception for 7 yards, and RB Michael Carter 33 (52%) and RB Zonovan Knight 30 (48%) led the Jets running game.
WR Jeff Smith 29 (46%) registered a season-high 4 receptions for 77 yards and WR Elijah Moore 47 (75%) posted 4 receptions for 51 yards. WR Denzel Mims 6 (10%) left the game because of a head injury he sustained in the first quarter. WR Braxton Berrios 27 (43%) rounded out the wideouts.
G Dan Feeney 2 (3%) got in the game for two goal-line plays in the fourth quarter. On the second snap Wilson flipped a touchdown pass to Uzomah to give the Jets a 17-13 lead.
DEFENSE
Five Jets played all 68 snaps – S Will Parks, CB Sauce Gardner, CB D.J. Reed, S Jordan Whitehead and LB C.J. Mosley. Parks started in place of S Lamarcus Joyner (hip) who had yet to miss a defensive snap before Sunday's game. Nickel back Michael Carter II 49 (72%), DL Sheldon Rankins 48 (71%), LB Quincy Williams 46 (68%) and DL Carl Lawson 41 (60%) were the only other plays to play more than 40 snaps.
Along the D-line, 10 players took snaps, including John Franklin-Myers 39 (57%), Nathan Shepherd 34 (50%), Jermaine Johnson 24 (35%), Michael Clemons 23 (34%), Solomon Thomas 23 (34%), Bryce Huff 19 (28%), Tanzel Smart 13 (19%) and Vinny Curry 8 (12%).
LB Kwon Alexander 35 (51%) and S Tony Adams 6 (9%) rounded out the defensive unit.
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Greg Zuerlein connected on two extra-point attempts, a 34-yard field goal in the second quarter, but pushed a 58-yard attempt wide left as time expired. P Braden Mann punted 6 times for an average of 50 yards, including one of 55 yards and landed one punt inside the 20-yard line. WR Braxton Berrios returned 1 punt for 6 yards and 3 kickoffs for 57 yards, including a 26-yard return.
S Ashtyn Davis 24 (86%), CB Justin Hardee 24 (86%), TE Kenny Yeboah 23 (82%) and S Tony Adams 22 (79%) led the coverage teams.