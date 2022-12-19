Snap Count Analysis

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Lions?

Six On Offense, Five on Defense Logged the Most Play Time

Dec 19, 2022 at 08:05 AM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SS2_5840-snaps-thumb

The Jets (7-7) lost to the Lions (7-7), 20-17, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE
Six Jets played all 63 snaps – QB Zach Wilson, LT Duane Brown, LG Laken Tomlinson, C Connor McGovern, RG Nate Herbig and RT George Fant. Rookie WR Garrett Wilson 62 (98%) had 4 receptions for 98 yards and was the only other player to play more than 50 snaps.

TE C.J. Uzomah 32 (51%) led the offense, registering his first 2 touchdowns with the Jets on 2 receptions for 41 yards. TE Tyler Conklin 47 (75%) had 1 reception for 7 yards, and RB Michael Carter 33 (52%) and RB Zonovan Knight 30 (48%) led the Jets running game.

WR Jeff Smith 29 (46%) registered a season-high 4 receptions for 77 yards and WR Elijah Moore 47 (75%) posted 4 receptions for 51 yards. WR Denzel Mims 6 (10%) left the game because of a head injury he sustained in the first quarter. WR Braxton Berrios 27 (43%) rounded out the wideouts.

G Dan Feeney 2 (3%) got in the game for two goal-line plays in the fourth quarter. On the second snap Wilson flipped a touchdown pass to Uzomah to give the Jets a 17-13 lead.

DEFENSE
Five Jets played all 68 snaps – S Will Parks, CB Sauce Gardner, CB D.J. Reed, S Jordan Whitehead and LB C.J. Mosley. Parks started in place of S Lamarcus Joyner (hip) who had yet to miss a defensive snap before Sunday's game. Nickel back Michael Carter II 49 (72%), DL Sheldon Rankins 48 (71%), LB Quincy Williams 46 (68%) and DL Carl Lawson 41 (60%) were the only other plays to play more than 40 snaps.

Along the D-line, 10 players took snaps, including John Franklin-Myers 39 (57%), Nathan Shepherd 34 (50%), Jermaine Johnson 24 (35%), Michael Clemons 23 (34%), Solomon Thomas 23 (34%), Bryce Huff 19 (28%), Tanzel Smart 13 (19%) and Vinny Curry 8 (12%).

LB Kwon Alexander 35 (51%) and S Tony Adams 6 (9%) rounded out the defensive unit.

Game Gallery | Jets vs. Lions | Week 15

See the best images from the Week 15 matchup between the Jets and Lions.

E_SS3_0691
1 / 74
E_SS3_0339
2 / 74
E_SS3_0471
3 / 74
E_SS3_0329
4 / 74
E_SS3_0382
5 / 74
E_SS3_0501
6 / 74
E_SS3_0307
7 / 74
E_SS3_0721
8 / 74
E_SS2_0830
9 / 74
E_SS2_0965
10 / 74
E_SS2_0940
11 / 74
E_SS2_0797
12 / 74
E_SS2_0880
13 / 74
E_SS2_0902 1
14 / 74
E_SS2_0928
15 / 74
E_SS2_0816
16 / 74
E_SS1_1979
17 / 74
E_SS2_1250
18 / 74
E_SS2_1359
19 / 74
E_SS2_1306
20 / 74
E_SS2_1335
21 / 74
E_SS2_1165
22 / 74
E_SS2_1189
23 / 74
E_SS2_1013
24 / 74
E_SS2_1341
25 / 74
E_SS2_1046
26 / 74
E_SS2_1831
27 / 74
E_SS2_2186
28 / 74
E_SS2_2222
29 / 74
E_SS2_2164
30 / 74
E_SS2_2042
31 / 74
E_SS2_1941
32 / 74
E_SS2_1990
33 / 74
E_SS2_1825
34 / 74
E_SS2_3087
35 / 74
E_SS2_2880
36 / 74
E_SS2_3136
37 / 74
E_SS2_3204
38 / 74
E_SS2_3243
39 / 74
E_SS2_3392
40 / 74
E_SS2_3421
41 / 74
E_SS2_4001
42 / 74
E_SS2_4050
43 / 74
E_SS2_3803
44 / 74
E_SS2_3767
45 / 74
E_SS2_3892
46 / 74
E_SS2_4457
47 / 74
E_SS2_4479
48 / 74
E_SS2_4562
49 / 74
E_SS2_4575
50 / 74
E_SS2_4621
51 / 74
E_SS2_4890
52 / 74
E_SS2_4915
53 / 74
E_SS2_4885
54 / 74
E_SS2_4686
55 / 74
E_SS2_4729
56 / 74
E_SS2_4765
57 / 74
E_SS2_5873
58 / 74
E_SS2_5750
59 / 74
E_SS2_5429
60 / 74
E_SS2_5840
61 / 74
E_SS2_5772
62 / 74
E_SS2_6229
63 / 74
E_SS2_6407
64 / 74
E_SS2_6500
65 / 74
E_SS1_2460
66 / 74
E_SS1_2471
67 / 74
E_SS1_2757
68 / 74
E_SS1_2814
69 / 74
E_SS1_2891
70 / 74
E_SS1_3027
71 / 74
E_SS2_6521
72 / 74
E_SS2_7014
73 / 74
E_SS2_7083
74 / 74
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

SPECIAL TEAMS
K Greg Zuerlein connected on two extra-point attempts, a 34-yard field goal in the second quarter, but pushed a 58-yard attempt wide left as time expired. P Braden Mann punted 6 times for an average of 50 yards, including one of 55 yards and landed one punt inside the 20-yard line. WR Braxton Berrios returned 1 punt for 6 yards and 3 kickoffs for 57 yards, including a 26-yard return.

S Ashtyn Davis 24 (86%), CB Justin Hardee 24 (86%), TE Kenny Yeboah 23 (82%) and S Tony Adams 22 (79%) led the coverage teams.

Related Content

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Buffalo?

Four on Offense, Five on Defense Log Most Playing Time

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Majority of Snaps in Loss to Vikings?

Five on Offense; Four on Defense Logged the Most Playing Time

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Majority of Snaps in Win Against Bears?

Four on Offense; Five on Defense Logged the Most Playing Time

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Road Loss to Patriots?

Seven on Offense, Five on Defense Log Most Playing Time

news

Snap Count Analysis | Laken Tomlinson, Connor McGovern Are Only Jets to Play Every Snap on Offense Thus Far

Five Have Played More Than 90% of Snaps on Defense

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Victory Over the Bills?

Six on Offense, Four on Defense Register Most Playing Time

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Patriots?

Six on Offense; Five on Defense Log Most Playing Time

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Win Over Broncos?

Five on Defense and Offense Log Every Snap in Triumph

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Win Over Packers?

Six on Offense; Four on Defense Lead Green & White in Play Time

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Win Over Dolphins?

LT Duane Brown Played Every Snap in His Green & White Debut

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Win Against Pittsburgh?

QB Zach Wilson Plays Every Snap in Return; Rookie LT Max Mitchell Exits with Knee Injury

Advertising