Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Dolphins?

The Jets (7-10) fell to the Dolphins (9-8), 11-6, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.
OFFENSE
Five Jets played all 56 snaps – QB Joe Flacco, LT Mike Remmers, LG Laken Tomlinson, C Connor McGovern and RT Cedric Ogbuehi. RG Dan Feeney 55 (98%) missed a snap and G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif 2 (4%) stepped in. TE Tyler Conklin 54 (96%) was the only other player to play more than 90% and 50 snaps.
Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson 49 (88%) led the offense with 9 receptions for 89 yards. Wideouts Corey Davis 43 (77%) and Elijah Moore 39 (70%) had 1 reception each, and Denzel Mims 5 (9%) and Braxton Berrios 2 (4%) saw limited time.
Michael Carter 18 (32%) got the start at running back, but undrafted rookie Zonovan Knight 17 (30%) got the bulk of the carries with 12 attempts for 22 yards. Ty Johnson 21 (38%) played the most snaps among the tailbacks.
With TE C.J. Uzomah out with an ankle injury, besides Conklin, Jeremy Ruckert 19 (34%) and Kenny Yeboah 12 (21%) took the remaining snaps at tight end.
DEFENSE
Two defenders played all 65 snaps – S Jordan Whitehead and CB D.J. Reed. LB Quincy Williams 59 (91%), LB C.J. Mosley 56 (86%) and CB Sauce Gardner 55 (85%) were the only others to play more than 80% of the snaps. In his first career start, rookie S Tony Adams played 44 snaps (68%).
Quinnen Williams 44 (68%) led the Jets defensive linemen in snaps, followed by Carl Lawson 35 (54%) and John Franklin-Myers 34 (52%). Nine D-linemen played, including Sheldon Rankins 32 (49%), Jermaine Johnson 25 (38%), Micheal Clemons 20 (31%), Solomon Thomas 20 (31%), Vinny Curry 14 (22%) and Bryce Huff 12 (18%).
Nickel Michael Carter II 39 (60%), S Will Parks 25 (38%) and CB Bryce Hall 10 (15%) rounded out the secondary. Linebackers Kwon Alexander 28 (43%) and Jamien Sherwood 9 (14%) filled out the defense.
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Greg Zuerlein connected on field-goal attempts, from 32 and 35 yards, and missed a 55-yard attempt. P Braden Mann punted 5 times for an average of 48.2 yards, including an NFL career-long of 61 yards. Additionally, Mann landed 4 boots inside the 20-yard line. Berrios returned 2 punts for 29 yards, including a 20-yard.
CB Justin Hardee 18 (82%), S Ashtyn Davis 18 (82%) and TE Yeboah 18 (82%) led the Jets punt and kickoff coverage units.