Snap Count Analysis

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Dolphins?

Five on Offense, Two on Defense Logged the Most Playing Time

Jan 09, 2023 at 08:05 AM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SS3_3461-snaps-thumb

The Jets (7-10) fell to the Dolphins (9-8), 11-6, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE
Five Jets played all 56 snaps – QB Joe Flacco, LT Mike Remmers, LG Laken Tomlinson, C Connor McGovern and RT Cedric Ogbuehi. RG Dan Feeney 55 (98%) missed a snap and G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif 2 (4%) stepped in. TE Tyler Conklin 54 (96%) was the only other player to play more than 90% and 50 snaps.

Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson 49 (88%) led the offense with 9 receptions for 89 yards. Wideouts Corey Davis 43 (77%) and Elijah Moore 39 (70%) had 1 reception each, and Denzel Mims 5 (9%) and Braxton Berrios 2 (4%) saw limited time.

Michael Carter 18 (32%) got the start at running back, but undrafted rookie Zonovan Knight 17 (30%) got the bulk of the carries with 12 attempts for 22 yards. Ty Johnson 21 (38%) played the most snaps among the tailbacks.

With TE C.J. Uzomah out with an ankle injury, besides Conklin, Jeremy Ruckert 19 (34%) and Kenny Yeboah 12 (21%) took the remaining snaps at tight end.

DEFENSE
Two defenders played all 65 snaps – S Jordan Whitehead and CB D.J. Reed. LB Quincy Williams 59 (91%), LB C.J. Mosley 56 (86%) and CB Sauce Gardner 55 (85%) were the only others to play more than 80% of the snaps. In his first career start, rookie S Tony Adams played 44 snaps (68%).

Quinnen Williams 44 (68%) led the Jets defensive linemen in snaps, followed by Carl Lawson 35 (54%) and John Franklin-Myers 34 (52%). Nine D-linemen played, including Sheldon Rankins 32 (49%), Jermaine Johnson 25 (38%), Micheal Clemons 20 (31%), Solomon Thomas 20 (31%), Vinny Curry 14 (22%) and Bryce Huff 12 (18%).

Nickel Michael Carter II 39 (60%), S Will Parks 25 (38%) and CB Bryce Hall 10 (15%) rounded out the secondary. Linebackers Kwon Alexander 28 (43%) and Jamien Sherwood 9 (14%) filled out the defense.

Game Gallery | Jets at Dolphins | Week 18

See the best images from the Week 18 matchup between the Jets and Dolphins.

E_SS3_0119
1 / 39
E_SS3_0113
2 / 39
E_SZ1_0266
3 / 39
E_SZ1_0621
4 / 39
E_SZ1_0795
5 / 39
E_SZ1_0780
6 / 39
E_SZ1_0236
7 / 39
E_SZ1_0672
8 / 39
E_SZ1_0311
9 / 39
E_SZ1_0330
10 / 39
E_SS3_0702
11 / 39
E_SZ1_0134
12 / 39
E_SS3_0784
13 / 39
E_SZ1_1408
14 / 39
E_SZ1_1577
15 / 39
E_SZ1_1529
16 / 39
E_SZ1_1563
17 / 39
E_SZ1_1561
18 / 39
E_SZ1_1335
19 / 39
E_SZ1_1372
20 / 39
E_SA103544
21 / 39
E_SZ1_1443
22 / 39
E_SS3_0948
23 / 39
E_SZ1_1744
24 / 39
E_SZ1_1814
25 / 39
E_SS3_1255
26 / 39
E_SS3_2304
27 / 39
E_SS3_2488
28 / 39
E_SS3_1720
29 / 39
E_SS3_1916
30 / 39
E_SS3_1900
31 / 39
E_SS3_1843
32 / 39
E_SS3_3259
33 / 39
E_SS3_3486
34 / 39
E_SS3_3317
35 / 39
E_SS3_3529
36 / 39
E_SA103964
37 / 39
E_SA103995
38 / 39
E_SA104339
39 / 39
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

SPECIAL TEAMS
K Greg Zuerlein connected on field-goal attempts, from 32 and 35 yards, and missed a 55-yard attempt. P Braden Mann punted 5 times for an average of 48.2 yards, including an NFL career-long of 61 yards. Additionally, Mann landed 4 boots inside the 20-yard line. Berrios returned 2 punts for 29 yards, including a 20-yard.

CB Justin Hardee 18 (82%), S Ashtyn Davis 18 (82%) and TE Yeboah 18 (82%) led the Jets punt and kickoff coverage units.

Related Content

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Seahawks?

Six on Offense, Three on Defense Log Most Playing Time

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Jaguars?

Five on Offense, Two on Defense Logged Most Playing Time

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Lions?

Six On Offense, Five on Defense Logged the Most Play Time

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Buffalo?

Four on Offense, Five on Defense Log Most Playing Time

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Majority of Snaps in Loss to Vikings?

Five on Offense; Four on Defense Logged the Most Playing Time

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Majority of Snaps in Win Against Bears?

Four on Offense; Five on Defense Logged the Most Playing Time

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Road Loss to Patriots?

Seven on Offense, Five on Defense Log Most Playing Time

news

Snap Count Analysis | Laken Tomlinson, Connor McGovern Are Only Jets to Play Every Snap on Offense Thus Far

Five Have Played More Than 90% of Snaps on Defense

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Victory Over the Bills?

Six on Offense, Four on Defense Register Most Playing Time

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Patriots?

Six on Offense; Five on Defense Log Most Playing Time

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Win Over Broncos?

Five on Defense and Offense Log Every Snap in Triumph

Advertising