Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Dolphins?

OFFENSE

Five Jets played all 56 snaps – QB Joe Flacco, LT Mike Remmers, LG Laken Tomlinson, C Connor McGovern and RT Cedric Ogbuehi. RG Dan Feeney 55 (98%) missed a snap and G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif 2 (4%) stepped in. TE Tyler Conklin 54 (96%) was the only other player to play more than 90% and 50 snaps.

Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson 49 (88%) led the offense with 9 receptions for 89 yards. Wideouts Corey Davis 43 (77%) and Elijah Moore 39 (70%) had 1 reception each, and Denzel Mims 5 (9%) and Braxton Berrios 2 (4%) saw limited time.

Michael Carter 18 (32%) got the start at running back, but undrafted rookie Zonovan Knight 17 (30%) got the bulk of the carries with 12 attempts for 22 yards. Ty Johnson 21 (38%) played the most snaps among the tailbacks.