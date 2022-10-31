Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Patriots?

The Jets (5-3) lost to the Patriots (4-4), 22-17, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.
OFFENSE
Six Jets played all 59 snaps – QB Zach Wilson , LT Duane Brown, LG Laken Tomlinson, C Connor McGovern, RG Nate Herbig and RT Cedric Ogbuehi. Rookie WR Garrett Wilson 52 (88%), who had 6 receptions for an NFL career-best 115 yards, was the only other player with more than 50 snaps.
TE Tyler Conklin 44 (75%) had 6 catches for 79 yards and 2 touchdowns and TE C.J. Uzomah 37 (63%) had 1 reception for 27 yards.
WR Denzel Mims 44 (75%), playing his second game of the season, had 2 catches for 76 yards. WR Braxton Berrios 50 (51%), WR Jeff Smith 13 (22%) and WR Elijah Moore 10 (17%) rounded out the receivers.
RB Michael Carter 33 (56%) led the team with 6 rushes for 26 yards. RB James Robinson, acquired from Jacksonville in a trade last week, had 13 snaps (22%) and RB Ty Johnson had 19 (32%).
DEFENSE
Five Jets played all 78 snaps – CB Sauce Gardner, CB D.J. Reed, LB C.J. Mosley, S Jordan Whitehead and S Lamarcus Joyner. Nickel Michael Carter II 59 (76%), who had his second interception of the season, was next. Brothers LB Quincy Williams 58 (74%) and DL Quinnen Williams 56 (72%) were the only other players to play more than 50 snaps.
Defensive linemen John Franklin-Myers 49 (63%), Carl Lawson 41 (53%), Nathan Shepherd 21 (27%), Micheal Clemons 14 (18%) and Jacob Martin 20 (26%) each registered a sack.
Ten D-linemen took snaps including Sheldon Rankins 49 (63%), Vinny Curry 27 (35%), Solomon Thomas 21 (27%) and Bryce Huff 14 (18%).
LB Kwon Alexander 33 (42%) and CB Brandin Echols 6 (8%) rounded out the defense.
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Greg Zuerlein connected on a 28-yard field, missed a 45-yarder and made 2 extra points. P Braden Mann averaged 47 yards on 4 punts, including a 67-yarder. Martin 22 (79%), Ashtyn Davis 22 (79%) and Justin Hardee 22 (79%) led the special teams in snaps.