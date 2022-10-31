Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Patriots?

OFFENSE

Six Jets played all 59 snaps – QB Zach Wilson , LT Duane Brown, LG Laken Tomlinson, C Connor McGovern, RG Nate Herbig and RT Cedric Ogbuehi. Rookie WR Garrett Wilson 52 (88%), who had 6 receptions for an NFL career-best 115 yards, was the only other player with more than 50 snaps.

TE Tyler Conklin 44 (75%) had 6 catches for 79 yards and 2 touchdowns and TE C.J. Uzomah 37 (63%) had 1 reception for 27 yards.

WR Denzel Mims 44 (75%), playing his second game of the season, had 2 catches for 76 yards. WR Braxton Berrios 50 (51%), WR Jeff Smith 13 (22%) and WR Elijah Moore 10 (17%) rounded out the receivers.