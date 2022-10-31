Snap Count Analysis

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Patriots?

Six on Offense; Five on Defense Log Most Playing Time

Oct 31, 2022 at 08:41 AM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SA107680-conklin-thumb

The Jets (5-3) lost to the Patriots (4-4), 22-17, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE
Six Jets played all 59 snaps – QB Zach Wilson , LT Duane Brown, LG Laken Tomlinson, C Connor McGovern, RG Nate Herbig and RT Cedric Ogbuehi. Rookie WR Garrett Wilson 52 (88%), who had 6 receptions for an NFL career-best 115 yards, was the only other player with more than 50 snaps.

TE Tyler Conklin 44 (75%) had 6 catches for 79 yards and 2 touchdowns and TE C.J. Uzomah 37 (63%) had 1 reception for 27 yards.

WR Denzel Mims 44 (75%), playing his second game of the season, had 2 catches for 76 yards. WR Braxton Berrios 50 (51%), WR Jeff Smith 13 (22%) and WR Elijah Moore 10 (17%) rounded out the receivers.

RB Michael Carter 33 (56%) led the team with 6 rushes for 26 yards. RB James Robinson, acquired from Jacksonville in a trade last week, had 13 snaps (22%) and RB Ty Johnson had 19 (32%).

DEFENSE
Five Jets played all 78 snaps – CB Sauce Gardner, CB D.J. Reed, LB C.J. Mosley, S Jordan Whitehead and S Lamarcus Joyner. Nickel Michael Carter II 59 (76%), who had his second interception of the season, was next. Brothers LB Quincy Williams 58 (74%) and DL Quinnen Williams 56 (72%) were the only other players to play more than 50 snaps.

Defensive linemen John Franklin-Myers 49 (63%), Carl Lawson 41 (53%), Nathan Shepherd 21 (27%), Micheal Clemons 14 (18%) and Jacob Martin 20 (26%) each registered a sack.

Ten D-linemen took snaps including Sheldon Rankins 49 (63%), Vinny Curry 27 (35%), Solomon Thomas 21 (27%) and Bryce Huff 14 (18%).

LB Kwon Alexander 33 (42%) and CB Brandin Echols 6 (8%) rounded out the defense.

Game Gallery | Jets vs. Patriots | Week 8

See the best images from the Week 8 matchup between the Jets and Patriots.

E_SZ3_0146
1 / 67
E_SZ2_0015
2 / 67
E_SS2_6718
3 / 67
E_SS2_6811
4 / 67
E_SS2_6835
5 / 67
E_SZ2_0062
6 / 67
E_SZ3_0131
7 / 67
E_SA107465
8 / 67
E_SS2_6954
9 / 67
E_SA107690
10 / 67
E_SA107709
11 / 67
E_SA107706
12 / 67
E_SA107748
13 / 67
E_SA107603
14 / 67
E_SZ2_0754
15 / 67
E_SZ2_0782
16 / 67
E_SZ2_0612
17 / 67
E_SS2_7807
18 / 67
E_SS2_7784
19 / 67
E_SZ2_0864
20 / 67
E_SS2_7940
21 / 67
E_SZ2_0213
22 / 67
E_SZ2_0344
23 / 67
E_SA107511
24 / 67
E_SZ2_0221
25 / 67
E_SS2_7188
26 / 67
E_SS3_1566
27 / 67
E_SS3_1486
28 / 67
E_SZ1_5261
29 / 67
E_SZ1_5128
30 / 67
E_SZ1_5421
31 / 67
E_SS3_1580
32 / 67
E_SZ1_5499
33 / 67
E_SZ2_1806
34 / 67
E_SZ2_1659
35 / 67
E_SZ2_1774
36 / 67
E_SZ2_1858
37 / 67
E_SZ2_1839
38 / 67
E_SZ2_1655
39 / 67
E_SZ2_1925
40 / 67
E_SZ2_1949
41 / 67
E_SS2_8944
42 / 67
E_SS2_8949
43 / 67
E_SZ1_6025
44 / 67
E_SZ1_6019
45 / 67
E_SZ1_6061
46 / 67
E_SZ1_6083
47 / 67
E_SZ1_6009
48 / 67
E_SZ1_6077
49 / 67
E_SZ1_5702
50 / 67
E_SZ1_5903
51 / 67
E_SZ1_5623
52 / 67
E_SZ1_5754
53 / 67
E_SZ1_5851
54 / 67
E_SZ1_5828
55 / 67
E_SZ1_5814
56 / 67
E_SZ1_5643
57 / 67
E_SZ1_5782
58 / 67
E_SS2_9674
59 / 67
E_SA107584
60 / 67
E_SS2_9644
61 / 67
E_SS2_9628
62 / 67
E_SS2_9667
63 / 67
E_SS3_2845 1
64 / 67
E_SA107677
65 / 67
E_SA107674
66 / 67
E_SS3_2822
67 / 67
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

SPECIAL TEAMS
K Greg Zuerlein connected on a 28-yard field, missed a 45-yarder and made 2 extra points. P Braden Mann averaged 47 yards on 4 punts, including a 67-yarder. Martin 22 (79%), Ashtyn Davis 22 (79%) and Justin Hardee 22 (79%) led the special teams in snaps.

Related Content

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Win Over Broncos?

Five on Defense and Offense Log Every Snap in Triumph

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Win Over Packers?

Six on Offense; Four on Defense Lead Green & White in Play Time

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Win Over Dolphins?

LT Duane Brown Played Every Snap in His Green & White Debut

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Win Against Pittsburgh?

QB Zach Wilson Plays Every Snap in Return; Rookie LT Max Mitchell Exits with Knee Injury

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Bengals?

Five on Offense; Four on Defense Log the Most Playing Time

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Win Against Cleveland?

Rookie WR Garrett Wilson Sees Bump in Playing Time and Production

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Week 1 Loss to Ravens?

Iron Rookies: RT Max Mitchell on Offense and CB Sauce Gardner on Defense Played Every Snap

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Players Took the Most Snaps in 2021 NFL Season?

Rookie Alijah Vera-Tucker on Offense; CB Bryce Hall on Defense Logged the Most Playing Time

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Took the Most Snaps in Loss to Bills in Season Finale?

Five Players on Offense; C.J. Mosley on Defense Logged Most Playing Time at Buffalo

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Took the Most Snaps in Loss vs. Buccaneers?

Five Players on Offense; C.J. Mosley, Bryce Hall on Defense Logged Most Playing Time vs. Tampa Bay

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Took the Most Snaps in Win vs. Jaguars?

Four Players on Offense; C.J. Mosley on Defense Logged Most Playing Time vs. Jacksonville

Advertising