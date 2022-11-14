Snap Count Analysis | Laken Tomlinson, Connor McGovern Are Only Jets to Play Every Snap on Offense Thus Far

After their bye in Week 10, the Jets (6-3) are second in the AFC East and preparing for their Week 11 game at the New England Patriots. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed through the first nine games of the season.
OFFENSE
LG Laken Tomlinson and C Connor McGovern have been the only players on offense to play all 594 snaps. Eight offensive linemen have taken snaps for the Jets offense this season, most notably RG Nate Herbig 362 (60.9%) who has played every snap since Week 4, and LT Duane Brown 292 (49.1%) who has played every snap since returning from a shoulder injury in Week 5.
OL Alijah-Vera Tucker 432 (72.7%), despite sustaining a season-ending triceps injury, and TE Tyler Conklin 474 (79.8%) were the only other players to play more than 70% of the snaps. Conklin leads the team with 3 receiving touchdowns and is No. 2 on the Green & White with 33 receptions. Before his injury, Vera-Tucker made starts at RG, LT and RT this season.
Second-year QB Zach Wilson 362 (60.9%) has played every offensive snap since returning in Week 4 from his right knee injury — and the Jets are 5-1 in those games. QB Joe Flacco 232 (39%) started the first three games.
Rookie WR Garrett Wilson 394 (66.3%) has led the receivers in snaps, and with 42 receptions for 521 yards. Elijah Moore 380 (63.9%), Corey Davis 337 (56.7%) and Braxton Berrios 200 (33.6%) are next among the wideouts.
Second-year RB Michael Carter 321 (54%) leads the Jets rushing attack in snaps and rookie RB Breece Hall 233 (39.2%) leads the team with 463 yards and 4 TDs on the ground despite sustaining a season-ending torn ACL in the Week 7 game at Denver.
DEFENSE
CB D.J. Reed and S Lamarcus Joyner have played all 614 defensive snaps for the Jets and lead a reliable secondary. S Jordan Whitehead 607 (98.9%) and rookie CB Sauce Gardner 601 (97.8%) have missed a combined 20 snap,s and including LB C.J. Mosley 605 (98.5%), were the only other players to play more than 90% of the snaps on defense.
Ten different defensive linemen have taken snaps for the Jets, highlighted by Quinnen Williams 406 (66.1%) who leads the team with 7 sacks. DE Carl Lawson 378 (61.5%) has 4 sacks, DL Sheldon Rankins 324 (52.7%) has 2 sacks. Rookie DL Jermaine Johnson 113 (18.4%), despite missing three games with an ankle injury, and DL John Franklin-Myers 344 (56%) each have 2.5 QB takedowns.
Quincy Williams 368 (59.9%), who missed two games with an ankle injury, and Kwon Alexander 342 (55.7%) are next behind Mosley among the linebackers.
SPECIAL TEAMS
CB Justin Hardee 193 (78.4%) leads special teams players in snaps. LB Jamien Sherwood 171 (69.5%), S Ashtyn Davis 160 (65%), CB Brandin Echols 149 (60.5%) and LB Marcell Harris 148 (60.1%) were the only others above 60%.
K Greg Zuerlein has been a standout connecting on 16-of-19 field-goal attempts and 20-of-21 extra point attemptss – including 20 XPs in a row since missing his first attempt in Week 1. P Braden Mann has punted 43 times for an average of 47.7 yards.