Snap Count Analysis | Laken Tomlinson, Connor McGovern Are Only Jets to Play Every Snap on Offense Thus Far

OFFENSE

LG Laken Tomlinson and C Connor McGovern have been the only players on offense to play all 594 snaps. Eight offensive linemen have taken snaps for the Jets offense this season, most notably RG Nate Herbig 362 (60.9%) who has played every snap since Week 4, and LT Duane Brown 292 (49.1%) who has played every snap since returning from a shoulder injury in Week 5.

OL Alijah-Vera Tucker 432 (72.7%), despite sustaining a season-ending triceps injury, and TE Tyler Conklin 474 (79.8%) were the only other players to play more than 70% of the snaps. Conklin leads the team with 3 receiving touchdowns and is No. 2 on the Green & White with 33 receptions. Before his injury, Vera-Tucker made starts at RG, LT and RT this season.

Second-year QB Zach Wilson 362 (60.9%) has played every offensive snap since returning in Week 4 from his right knee injury — and the Jets are 5-1 in those games. QB Joe Flacco 232 (39%) started the first three games.

Rookie WR Garrett Wilson 394 (66.3%) has led the receivers in snaps, and with 42 receptions for 521 yards. Elijah Moore 380 (63.9%), Corey Davis 337 (56.7%) and Braxton Berrios 200 (33.6%) are next among the wideouts.