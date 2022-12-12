Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Buffalo?

OFFENSE

Four Jets played all 74 snaps – LT Duane Brown, LG Laken Tomlinson, C Connor McGovern and RG Nate Herbig. QB Mike White 67 (91%) and RT George Fant 69 (93%) each left the game in the third quarter. White sustained a rib injury and Fant hurt his knee. QB Joe Flacco 7 (9%) and RT Mike Remmers 5 (7%) took over before White and Fast returned to the game.

Rookie WR Garrett Wilson 72 (97%) led the Jets wideouts with 6 receptions for 78 yards and WR Elijah Moore 61 (82%) had a season-high 6 receptions for 60 yards. WR Corey Davis 9 (12%) left in the first quarter with a neck injury, did not return and entered the concussion protocol. Denzel Mims 51 (69%) and Braxton Berrios 17 (23%) rounded out the wide receivers.

RB Zonovan Knight 35 (47%) took a team-high 17 carries for 71 yards and scored his first career NFL touchdown on a 13-yard run. RB Michael Carter 37 (50%) returned from an ankle injury and had 3 receptions for 15 yards and ran 5 times for 5 yards.