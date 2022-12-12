Snap Count Analysis

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Buffalo?

Four on Offense, Five on Defense Log Most Playing Time

Dec 12, 2022 at 08:05 AM
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

The Jets (7-6) lost to the Bills (10-3), 20-12, in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE
Four Jets played all 74 snaps – LT Duane Brown, LG Laken Tomlinson, C Connor McGovern and RG Nate Herbig. QB Mike White 67 (91%) and RT George Fant 69 (93%) each left the game in the third quarter. White sustained a rib injury and Fant hurt his knee. QB Joe Flacco 7 (9%) and RT Mike Remmers 5 (7%) took over before White and Fast returned to the game.

Rookie WR Garrett Wilson 72 (97%) led the Jets wideouts with 6 receptions for 78 yards and WR Elijah Moore 61 (82%) had a season-high 6 receptions for 60 yards. WR Corey Davis 9 (12%) left in the first quarter with a neck injury, did not return and entered the concussion protocol. Denzel Mims 51 (69%) and Braxton Berrios 17 (23%) rounded out the wide receivers.

RB Zonovan Knight 35 (47%) took a team-high 17 carries for 71 yards and scored his first career NFL touchdown on a 13-yard run. RB Michael Carter 37 (50%) returned from an ankle injury and had 3 receptions for 15 yards and ran 5 times for 5 yards.

TE Tyler Conklin 53 (72%) had 5 receptions for 28 yards and TE C.J. Uzomah 34 (46%) registered 1 reception for 7 yards.

DEFENSE
Five Jets played all 59 snaps – CB Sauce Gardner, CB D.J. Reed, LB C.J. Mosley, S Lamarcus Joyner and S Jordan Whitehead. DL Quinnen Williams 17 (29%) registered 2 sacks before exiting in the second quarter with a calf injury.

DL Sheldon Rankins 44 (75%) had his third sack of the season, LB Quincy Williams 51 (86%) was second on the team with 6 tackles and DL Nathan Shepherd 28 (47%) had a QB hit.

Nine defensive linemen took snaps for the Jets including John Franklin-Myers 38 (64%), Carl Lawson 38 (64%), Jermaine Johnson 24 (41%), Solomon Thomas 19 (32%), Vinny Curry 15 (25%) and Bryce Huff 13 (22%).

Nickel Michael Carter II 48 (81%), LB Kwon Alexander 16 (27%) and S Tony Adams 3 (5%) took the remainder of the defensive snaps.

SPECIAL TEAMS
Braden Mann punted 7 times for an average of 44.4 yards including 2 that landed inside the 20-yard line. K Greg Zuerlein made his only extra-point attempt and connected on a 26-yard field goal. WR Braxton Berrios returned 2 punts for 23 yards and 4 kickoffs for 88 yards.

CB Justin Hardee 27 (90%), TE Kenny Yeboah 25 (83%), LB Jamien Sherwood 23 (77%) and RB Ty Johnson 23 (77%) led the punt and kick coverage teams in snaps.

