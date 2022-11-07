Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Victory Over the Bills?

The Jets (6-3) beat the Bills (6-2), 20-17, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Here is a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.
OFFENSE
Six Jets played all 60 snaps – QB Zach Wilson, LT Duane Brown, LG Laken Tomlinson, C Connor McGovern, RG Nate Herbig and RT Cedric Ogbuehi.
Rookie WR Garrett Wilson 55 (92%), who had 6 catches for 92 yards, and WR Denzel Mims 50 (83%) were the only others to play at least 50 snaps. Elijah Moore 27 (45%), Braxton Berrios 21 (35%) and Jeff Smith 7 (12%) rounded out the wideouts.
Tyler Conklin 43 (72%) and C.J. Uzomah 32 (53%) paced the tight ends, while Kenny Yeboah, signed to the active roster on Saturday, played 3 snaps (5%).
The Jets ran for 174 yards, led by RB Michael Carter 31 (52%) with 12 carries for 76 yards and RB James Robinson 24 (40%) with 48 yards on 13 attempts. Ty Johnson also played 7 snaps (12%).
DEFENSE
Four Jets played all 62 snaps – CB Sauce Gardner, CB D.J. Reed, S Lamarcus Joyner and S Jordan Whitehead.
LB C.J. Mosley 53 (85%) missed his first snaps of the season as he dealt with a shoulder injury in the first quarter. LB Jamien Sherwood 9 (15%) replaced him and split a sack with LB Kwon Alexander 23 (37%). Mosley returned and finished with 6 tackles, a sack and a pass defense. LB Quincy Williams matched his brother with 46 snaps (74%).
DL Quinnen Williams 46 (74%) led the pass rush with 2 tackles, a sack and played his highest percentage of snaps this season. DL Bryce Huff 16 (26%) posted a strip sack and rookie Jermaine Johnson 15 (24%), in his return from injury (ankle), had a sack.
Carl Lawson 37 (60%), John Franklin-Myers 36 (58%), Solomon Thomas 27 (44%), Nathan Shepherd 23 (37%), Micheal Clemons 20 (32%), Vinny Curry 17 (27%) and Sheldon Rankins 10 (16%) rounded out the 10 defensive linemen that took snaps.
Nickel Michael Carter II 45 (73%), S Will Parks 7 (11%), CB Brandin Echols 3 (5%) and S Ashtyn Davis 1 (2%) made up the remainder of the secondary's snaps.
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Greg Zuerlein was perfect, connecting on two extra points and 28- and 53-yard field goals. P Braden Mann delivered three punts (49-yard average) including two inside the 20-yard line. WR Braxton Berrios returned two kickoffs for 40 yards.
Davis 19 (83%) took a direct snap on a fake punt early in the third quarter and converted on fourth-and-1, while Yeboah 19 (83%) and CB Justin Hardee 18 (78%) led special teams in snaps.