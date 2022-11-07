Snap Count Analysis

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Victory Over the Bills?

Six on Offense, Four on Defense Register Most Playing Time

Nov 07, 2022 at 08:01 AM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SZ3_1992-carter-thumb

The Jets (6-3) beat the Bills (6-2), 20-17, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Here is a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE
Six Jets played all 60 snaps – QB Zach Wilson, LT Duane Brown, LG Laken Tomlinson, C Connor McGovern, RG Nate Herbig and RT Cedric Ogbuehi.

Rookie WR Garrett Wilson 55 (92%), who had 6 catches for 92 yards, and WR Denzel Mims 50 (83%) were the only others to play at least 50 snaps. Elijah Moore 27 (45%), Braxton Berrios 21 (35%) and Jeff Smith 7 (12%) rounded out the wideouts.

Tyler Conklin 43 (72%) and C.J. Uzomah 32 (53%) paced the tight ends, while Kenny Yeboah, signed to the active roster on Saturday, played 3 snaps (5%).

The Jets ran for 174 yards, led by RB Michael Carter 31 (52%) with 12 carries for 76 yards and RB James Robinson 24 (40%) with 48 yards on 13 attempts. Ty Johnson also played 7 snaps (12%).

DEFENSE
Four Jets played all 62 snaps – CB Sauce Gardner, CB D.J. Reed, S Lamarcus Joyner and S Jordan Whitehead.

LB C.J. Mosley 53 (85%) missed his first snaps of the season as he dealt with a shoulder injury in the first quarter. LB Jamien Sherwood 9 (15%) replaced him and split a sack with LB Kwon Alexander 23 (37%). Mosley returned and finished with 6 tackles, a sack and a pass defense. LB Quincy Williams matched his brother with 46 snaps (74%).

DL Quinnen Williams 46 (74%) led the pass rush with 2 tackles, a sack and played his highest percentage of snaps this season. DL Bryce Huff 16 (26%) posted a strip sack and rookie Jermaine Johnson 15 (24%), in his return from injury (ankle), had a sack.

Carl Lawson 37 (60%), John Franklin-Myers 36 (58%), Solomon Thomas 27 (44%), Nathan Shepherd 23 (37%), Micheal Clemons 20 (32%), Vinny Curry 17 (27%) and Sheldon Rankins 10 (16%) rounded out the 10 defensive linemen that took snaps.

Nickel Michael Carter II 45 (73%), S Will Parks 7 (11%), CB Brandin Echols 3 (5%) and S Ashtyn Davis 1 (2%) made up the remainder of the secondary's snaps.

Game Gallery | Jets vs. Bills | Week 9

See the best images from the 20-17 win against the Bills.

E_DC104115
1 / 93
E_SS3_3970
2 / 93
E_SS2_4340
3 / 93
E_SS2_4385
4 / 93
E_SS2_4406
5 / 93
E_SS3_3559
6 / 93
E_SS3_3729
7 / 93
E_SS3_3613
8 / 93
E_SS3_3579
9 / 93
E_SS3_3461
10 / 93
E_SS3_3533
11 / 93
E_SS3_3792
12 / 93
E_DC1_3425
13 / 93
E_SS3_4798
14 / 93
E_SS3_4791
15 / 93
E_SS3_4772
16 / 93
E_SS3_4640
17 / 93
E_SS3_4651
18 / 93
E_SS3_4760
19 / 93
E_DC1_3261
20 / 93
E_DC1_3305
21 / 93
E_DC1_3452
22 / 93
E_DC1_3317
23 / 93
E_DC1_3176
24 / 93
E_SS3_5033
25 / 93
E_SS3_5051
26 / 93
E_SS3_4897
27 / 93
E_SS3_4885
28 / 93
E_DC1_3775
29 / 93
E_DC1_3842
30 / 93
E_SS3_5058
31 / 93
E_DC104189
32 / 93
E_SZ3_1259
33 / 93
E_SZ3_1205
34 / 93
E_SS2_4564
35 / 93
E_SZ3_1307
36 / 93
E_SZ3_1327
37 / 93
E_SS3_5868
38 / 93
E_SS3_5878
39 / 93
E_SS3_5880
40 / 93
E_SS3_5925
41 / 93
E_SS3_6052
42 / 93
E_SS3_6225
43 / 93
E_SS3_6442
44 / 93
E_SS3_6146
45 / 93
E_SS3_6982
46 / 93
E_SS3_7191
47 / 93
E_SS3_6750
48 / 93
E_SS3_6678
49 / 93
E_SS3_7240
50 / 93
E_SS3_7083
51 / 93
E_SS3_6992
52 / 93
E_SS3_6608
53 / 93
E_SS3_7232
54 / 93
E_SS3_6910
55 / 93
E_DC1_4504
56 / 93
E_DC1_4507
57 / 93
E_DC1_4326
58 / 93
E_DC1_4394
59 / 93
E_DC1_4482
60 / 93
E_DC1_4097
61 / 93
E_DC1_4658
62 / 93
E_DC1_4232
63 / 93
E_SZ3_2002
64 / 93
E_SZ3_1923
65 / 93
E_SZ3_1948
66 / 93
E_SZ3_1859
67 / 93
E_SS2_4765
68 / 93
E_SS2_4761
69 / 93
E_DC104558
70 / 93
E_SS2_4770
71 / 93
E_SS2_4773 1
72 / 93
E_SS2_4803
73 / 93
E_SS3_7399
74 / 93
E_SS3_7402
75 / 93
E_SS3_7413
76 / 93
E_SS3_7479
77 / 93
E_SS3_7617
78 / 93
E_SS3_7769
79 / 93
E_SS3_7880
80 / 93
E_SS3_7929
81 / 93
E_DC1_5064
82 / 93
E_SS3_8428
83 / 93
E_SS3_8520
84 / 93
E_SS3_8935
85 / 93
E_SS3_8959
86 / 93
E_SS3_9260
87 / 93
E_SS3_9168
88 / 93
E_SS3_9191
89 / 93
E_SS3_9310
90 / 93
E_SS3_9506
91 / 93
E_SS2_5005
92 / 93
E_SS2_5037
93 / 93
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

SPECIAL TEAMS
K Greg Zuerlein was perfect, connecting on two extra points and 28- and 53-yard field goals. P Braden Mann delivered three punts (49-yard average) including two inside the 20-yard line. WR Braxton Berrios returned two kickoffs for 40 yards.

Davis 19 (83%) took a direct snap on a fake punt early in the third quarter and converted on fourth-and-1, while Yeboah 19 (83%) and CB Justin Hardee 18 (78%) led special teams in snaps.

Related Content

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Patriots?

Six on Offense; Five on Defense Log Most Playing Time

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Win Over Broncos?

Five on Defense and Offense Log Every Snap in Triumph

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Win Over Packers?

Six on Offense; Four on Defense Lead Green & White in Play Time

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Win Over Dolphins?

LT Duane Brown Played Every Snap in His Green & White Debut

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Win Against Pittsburgh?

QB Zach Wilson Plays Every Snap in Return; Rookie LT Max Mitchell Exits with Knee Injury

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Bengals?

Five on Offense; Four on Defense Log the Most Playing Time

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Win Against Cleveland?

Rookie WR Garrett Wilson Sees Bump in Playing Time and Production

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Week 1 Loss to Ravens?

Iron Rookies: RT Max Mitchell on Offense and CB Sauce Gardner on Defense Played Every Snap

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Players Took the Most Snaps in 2021 NFL Season?

Rookie Alijah Vera-Tucker on Offense; CB Bryce Hall on Defense Logged the Most Playing Time

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Took the Most Snaps in Loss to Bills in Season Finale?

Five Players on Offense; C.J. Mosley on Defense Logged Most Playing Time at Buffalo

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Took the Most Snaps in Loss vs. Buccaneers?

Five Players on Offense; C.J. Mosley, Bryce Hall on Defense Logged Most Playing Time vs. Tampa Bay

Advertising