Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Victory Over the Bills?

DEFENSE

Four Jets played all 62 snaps – CB Sauce Gardner, CB D.J. Reed, S Lamarcus Joyner and S Jordan Whitehead.

LB C.J. Mosley 53 (85%) missed his first snaps of the season as he dealt with a shoulder injury in the first quarter. LB Jamien Sherwood 9 (15%) replaced him and split a sack with LB Kwon Alexander 23 (37%). Mosley returned and finished with 6 tackles, a sack and a pass defense. LB Quincy Williams matched his brother with 46 snaps (74%).

DL Quinnen Williams 46 (74%) led the pass rush with 2 tackles, a sack and played his highest percentage of snaps this season. DL Bryce Huff 16 (26%) posted a strip sack and rookie Jermaine Johnson 15 (24%), in his return from injury (ankle), had a sack.

Carl Lawson 37 (60%), John Franklin-Myers 36 (58%), Solomon Thomas 27 (44%), Nathan Shepherd 23 (37%), Micheal Clemons 20 (32%), Vinny Curry 17 (27%) and Sheldon Rankins 10 (16%) rounded out the 10 defensive linemen that took snaps.