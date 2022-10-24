Snap Count Analysis

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Win Over Broncos?

Five on Defense and Offense Log Every Snap in Triumph

Oct 24, 2022 at 08:20 AM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SS3_5186-carter-thumb

The Jets (5-2) beat the Broncos (2-5), 16-9, in Denver on Sunday. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE
Five Jets played all 59 snaps – QB Zach Wilson, LT Duane Brown, LG Laken Tomlinson, C Connor McGovern and RG Nate Herbig. TE Tyler Conklin 44 (75%); while RT Cedric Ogbuehi, WR Garrett Wilson and RB Michael Carter each took 43 (73%) and were the only others to play more than 40 snaps.

Three Jets left the game with injuries and did not return. RT Alijah Vera-Tucker 16 (27%) sustained an elbow injury, while WR Corey Davis 13 (22%) and Breece Hall 12 (20%) sustained knee injuries.

Among the wideouts, WR Braxton Berrios 33 (56%) had 27 yards rushing on 2 attempts and 4 catches for 22 yards. WR Denzel Mims 24 (41%) made his first regular-season appearance, and WR Jeff Smith 35 (59%) played a season-high number of offensive snaps.

TE C.J. Uzomah 36 (61%) played at least 60% of the offensive snaps for the third straight week and RB Ty Johnson 10 (17%) played more than 10 snaps for the second time this season. TE Kenny Yeboah 2 (3%) rounded out the offense.

DEFENSE
Five defenders took all 79 snaps – LB C.J. Mosley, CB Sauce Gardner, CB D.J. Reed, S Jordan Whitehead and S Lamarcus Joyner. LB Kwon Alexander 51 (65%), nickel CB Michael Carter II 50 (63%) and DE Carl Lawson 50 (63%) were next.

Last week's AFC Defensive Player of the Week, DL Quinnen Williams, had 49 (62%) with 4 tackles and had a pressure that forced Broncos QB Brett Rypien into an errant throw that was intercepted by Joyner.

The Jets deployed 10 defensive linemen including John Franklin-Myers 43 (54%), Sheldon Rankins 39 (49%), Solomon Thomas 28 (35%), Nathan Shepherd 27 (34%), Vinny Curry 25 (32%), Bryce Huff 20 (25%) Jacob Martin 19 (24%) and Michael Clemons 16 (20%). Lawson and Huff split the Jets' only sack.

LB Quincy Williams 41 (52%) contributed 5 tackles in his second game back from injury. LB Marcell Harris 9 (11%) and CB Brandin Echols 7 (9%) rounded out the offense.

Game Gallery | Jets at Broncos | Week 7

See the best images from the road victory in Denver.

E_SS3_3985
1 / 61
E_SS3_3382
2 / 61
E_SS3_4054
3 / 61
E_SS3_3352
4 / 61
E_SS3_3856
5 / 61
E_SS3_3399
6 / 61
E_SS3_3446
7 / 61
E_SS3_3941
8 / 61
E_SS3_4441
9 / 61
E_SS3_4467
10 / 61
E_SS3_4517
11 / 61
E_SS3_4377
12 / 61
E_SS2_0914
13 / 61
E_SS3_4691
14 / 61
E_SS3_4648
15 / 61
E_SS3_4698
16 / 61
E_SS3_4717
17 / 61
E_SS1_3879
18 / 61
E_SS4_7157
19 / 61
E_SS1_3842
20 / 61
E_SS1_3798
21 / 61
E_SS1_3654
22 / 61
E_SS3_5116
23 / 61
E_SS3_5516
24 / 61
E_SS3_5491
25 / 61
E_SS3_5253
26 / 61
E_SS3_5236
27 / 61
E_SS3_5321
28 / 61
E_SS2_1197
29 / 61
E_SS3_5229
30 / 61
E_SS3_4931
31 / 61
E_SS2_1016
32 / 61
E_SS3_4988
33 / 61
E_SS3_6134
34 / 61
E_SS3_6151
35 / 61
E_SS3_6604
36 / 61
E_SS3_6211
37 / 61
E_SS3_6785
38 / 61
E_SS3_6723
39 / 61
E_SS3_6790
40 / 61
E_SS3_6922
41 / 61
E_SS3_6873
42 / 61
E_SS3_6732
43 / 61
E_SS3_6596
44 / 61
E_SS3_6380
45 / 61
E_SS3_6443
46 / 61
E_SS3_6359
47 / 61
E_SS3_7580
48 / 61
E_SS3_7569
49 / 61
E_SS3_7175
50 / 61
E_SS3_7094
51 / 61
E_SS3_7207
52 / 61
E_SS2_1358
53 / 61
E_SS2_1774
54 / 61
E_SS2_1397
55 / 61
E_SS2_1383
56 / 61
E_SS2_1674
57 / 61
E_SS3_8169
58 / 61
E_SS3_8004
59 / 61
E_SS3_8059
60 / 61
E_SS2_1672
61 / 61
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

SPECIAL TEAMS
Braden Mann punted a season-high 8 times for an average of 54.8 yards. Two landed inside the 20 and three resulted in touchbacks.

Despite 19 mile an hoir wind gusts, K Greg Zuerlein was perfect, connecting on field goals from 45, 33 and 40 yards and making an extra point.

TE Kenny Yeboah 21 (75%), CB Justin Hardee 20 (71%), LB Jamien Sherwood 17 (61%), RB Ty Johnson 10 (61%) and CB Brandin Echols 17 (61%) led the kick and punt coverage teams in snaps.

Related Content

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Win Over Packers?

Six on Offense; Four on Defense Lead Green & White in Play Time

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Win Over Dolphins?

LT Duane Brown Played Every Snap in His Green & White Debut

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Win Against Pittsburgh?

QB Zach Wilson Plays Every Snap in Return; Rookie LT Max Mitchell Exits with Knee Injury

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Bengals?

Five on Offense; Four on Defense Log the Most Playing Time

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Win Against Cleveland?

Rookie WR Garrett Wilson Sees Bump in Playing Time and Production

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Week 1 Loss to Ravens?

Iron Rookies: RT Max Mitchell on Offense and CB Sauce Gardner on Defense Played Every Snap

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Players Took the Most Snaps in 2021 NFL Season?

Rookie Alijah Vera-Tucker on Offense; CB Bryce Hall on Defense Logged the Most Playing Time

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Took the Most Snaps in Loss to Bills in Season Finale?

Five Players on Offense; C.J. Mosley on Defense Logged Most Playing Time at Buffalo

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Took the Most Snaps in Loss vs. Buccaneers?

Five Players on Offense; C.J. Mosley, Bryce Hall on Defense Logged Most Playing Time vs. Tampa Bay

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Took the Most Snaps in Win vs. Jaguars?

Four Players on Offense; C.J. Mosley on Defense Logged Most Playing Time vs. Jacksonville

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Dolphins?

Five on Offense; C.J. Mosley on Defense Logged Most Playing Time vs. Miami

Advertising