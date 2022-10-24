Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Win Over Broncos?

The Jets (5-2) beat the Broncos (2-5), 16-9, in Denver on Sunday. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.
OFFENSE
Five Jets played all 59 snaps – QB Zach Wilson, LT Duane Brown, LG Laken Tomlinson, C Connor McGovern and RG Nate Herbig. TE Tyler Conklin 44 (75%); while RT Cedric Ogbuehi, WR Garrett Wilson and RB Michael Carter each took 43 (73%) and were the only others to play more than 40 snaps.
Three Jets left the game with injuries and did not return. RT Alijah Vera-Tucker 16 (27%) sustained an elbow injury, while WR Corey Davis 13 (22%) and Breece Hall 12 (20%) sustained knee injuries.
Among the wideouts, WR Braxton Berrios 33 (56%) had 27 yards rushing on 2 attempts and 4 catches for 22 yards. WR Denzel Mims 24 (41%) made his first regular-season appearance, and WR Jeff Smith 35 (59%) played a season-high number of offensive snaps.
TE C.J. Uzomah 36 (61%) played at least 60% of the offensive snaps for the third straight week and RB Ty Johnson 10 (17%) played more than 10 snaps for the second time this season. TE Kenny Yeboah 2 (3%) rounded out the offense.
DEFENSE
Five defenders took all 79 snaps – LB C.J. Mosley, CB Sauce Gardner, CB D.J. Reed, S Jordan Whitehead and S Lamarcus Joyner. LB Kwon Alexander 51 (65%), nickel CB Michael Carter II 50 (63%) and DE Carl Lawson 50 (63%) were next.
Last week's AFC Defensive Player of the Week, DL Quinnen Williams, had 49 (62%) with 4 tackles and had a pressure that forced Broncos QB Brett Rypien into an errant throw that was intercepted by Joyner.
The Jets deployed 10 defensive linemen including John Franklin-Myers 43 (54%), Sheldon Rankins 39 (49%), Solomon Thomas 28 (35%), Nathan Shepherd 27 (34%), Vinny Curry 25 (32%), Bryce Huff 20 (25%) Jacob Martin 19 (24%) and Michael Clemons 16 (20%). Lawson and Huff split the Jets' only sack.
LB Quincy Williams 41 (52%) contributed 5 tackles in his second game back from injury. LB Marcell Harris 9 (11%) and CB Brandin Echols 7 (9%) rounded out the offense.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Braden Mann punted a season-high 8 times for an average of 54.8 yards. Two landed inside the 20 and three resulted in touchbacks.
Despite 19 mile an hoir wind gusts, K Greg Zuerlein was perfect, connecting on field goals from 45, 33 and 40 yards and making an extra point.
TE Kenny Yeboah 21 (75%), CB Justin Hardee 20 (71%), LB Jamien Sherwood 17 (61%), RB Ty Johnson 10 (61%) and CB Brandin Echols 17 (61%) led the kick and punt coverage teams in snaps.