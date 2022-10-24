Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Win Over Broncos?

OFFENSE

Five Jets played all 59 snaps – QB Zach Wilson, LT Duane Brown, LG Laken Tomlinson, C Connor McGovern and RG Nate Herbig. TE Tyler Conklin 44 (75%); while RT Cedric Ogbuehi, WR Garrett Wilson and RB Michael Carter each took 43 (73%) and were the only others to play more than 40 snaps.

Three Jets left the game with injuries and did not return. RT Alijah Vera-Tucker 16 (27%) sustained an elbow injury, while WR Corey Davis 13 (22%) and Breece Hall 12 (20%) sustained knee injuries.

Among the wideouts, WR Braxton Berrios 33 (56%) had 27 yards rushing on 2 attempts and 4 catches for 22 yards. WR Denzel Mims 24 (41%) made his first regular-season appearance, and WR Jeff Smith 35 (59%) played a season-high number of offensive snaps.