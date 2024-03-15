Six Things to Know About New Jets OL 'Big John' Simpson

Several forces have been at work shaping newly signed Jets guard John Simpson into the player and person he has become. Here are five things we didn't know about Simpson, who has signed on for his fifth NFL season and his first making a home for himself on the Green & White offensive line.

Forged in a South Carolina Crucible

Simpson grew up in a tough neighborhood in North Charleston, SC, which had it all — guns, fights, crime. His father and his grandfather spent time in prison. He and a brother were raised by his mother, Keyonna Snipe. "My mom is my rock, man," Simpson said in a 2019 feature on SI.com. "I would do anything for her and I know she would do anything for me."

Simpson pitched in every way he could. After his grandfather, John Sr., got out of prison and started a lawn care business, John would mow lawns to earn money to buy his school clothes. At 15, he enrolled in a program, "Teach the Need," that enabled him to become the first high school student to land a job at the upscale Halls Chophouse in downtown Charleston, coming in on Saturday after being banged up under the Friday night lights, uniform pressed, his presentation skills impeccable.

"Jonathan had a smile that lit up the room," said Tommy Hall, the restaurant owner and later Simpson's mentor. "Great character. He was a teammate for everybody."

The Eye of the Tiger

The family moved so that Simpson could attend Fort Dorchester HS, where he had an outstanding scholastic career. When it came time for college, Simpson looked at Florida and LSU, but he stayed home, went to Clemson, and began to build his football résumé.

He played four seasons for the Tigers, contributing to three national championship berths and two national championships. Clemson's total record while he was there was 55-4. In his final two seasons as the LG starter, the Tigers were 29-1 and won the '18 national title.

One of His Strengths Is ... His Strength

When Simpson (6-4 and weight listed anywhere frm 321 to 340) participated in the 2020 NFL Combine, most of his test times and distances were middle of the pack for the guard class. But one area he excelled at was the 225-pound bench press. He punched out 34 reps on the bench. That was the third-most reps not only among the offensive linemen that year but for the entire combine. And the total was tied for fifth-most by all participants over the last four Combines combined.