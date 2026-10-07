Returning Home: Jets Set to Face Cleveland Browns in Week 5

After two games on the road, the Jets are returning to MetLife Stadium to face an AFC opponent for the first time in three weeks. At 1-3, the Green & White are looking to bounce back against the Cleveland Browns on home turf.

Cleveland is 3-1 for the first time since 2021. The Browns are on a three-game win streak and sit atop the AFC North after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-24, last Thursday.

"They're doing a number of good things," HC Aaron Glenn said on Wednesday. "Our preparation has to be on point, and we look forward to making sure we have a good week of practice to play in front of our fans back home."

The two teams met last season in Cleveland when Kene Nwangwu returned a kickoff 99 yards for a TD and Isaiah Williams returned a punt 74 yards for a TD 23 seconds later. The Jets won by 27-20. Sunday marks the fourth time in the past five seasons the Jets and Browns will square off.

Cleveland's QB Deshaun Watson is averaging 213.8 yards per game and has connected well with rookie WRs Denzel Boston and KC Conception through the first four weeks of the season. Boston leads rookies with 284 receiving yards, and he has 2 TDs.

"[Watson's] looking pretty good," Glenn said. "The thing is he's making a number of plays with his feet, he's getting the ball out of his hands, getting the ball to these rookies that's making plays."

Against the Steelers, Boston had 89 yards, including a 60-yard reception that set up their first TD, and Conception had 64 yards with two explosive 20-yard-plus receptions. The Jets, on average, are only allowing 193.3 passing yards per game, which is the sixth-lowest mark in the NFL.