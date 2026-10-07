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Returning Home: Jets Set to Face Cleveland Browns in Week 5

HC Aaron Glenn: 'Our Preparation Has to Be on Point'

Oct 07, 2026 at 04:45 PM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

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After two games on the road, the Jets are returning to MetLife Stadium to face an AFC opponent for the first time in three weeks. At 1-3, the Green & White are looking to bounce back against the Cleveland Browns on home turf.

Cleveland is 3-1 for the first time since 2021. The Browns are on a three-game win streak and sit atop the AFC North after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-24, last Thursday.

"They're doing a number of good things," HC Aaron Glenn said on Wednesday. "Our preparation has to be on point, and we look forward to making sure we have a good week of practice to play in front of our fans back home."

The two teams met last season in Cleveland when Kene Nwangwu returned a kickoff 99 yards for a TD and Isaiah Williams returned a punt 74 yards for a TD 23 seconds later. The Jets won by 27-20. Sunday marks the fourth time in the past five seasons the Jets and Browns will square off.

Cleveland's QB Deshaun Watson is averaging 213.8 yards per game and has connected well with rookie WRs Denzel Boston and KC Conception through the first four weeks of the season. Boston leads rookies with 284 receiving yards, and he has 2 TDs.

"[Watson's] looking pretty good," Glenn said. "The thing is he's making a number of plays with his feet, he's getting the ball out of his hands, getting the ball to these rookies that's making plays."

Against the Steelers, Boston had 89 yards, including a 60-yard reception that set up their first TD, and Conception had 64 yards with two explosive 20-yard-plus receptions. The Jets, on average, are only allowing 193.3 passing yards per game, which is the sixth-lowest mark in the NFL.

Azareye'h Thomas and Brandon Stephens are among the top corner duos in the league, only allowing an average of 0.78 yards per coverage snap, the fourth fewest among the 15 corner duos with 100-plus coverage snaps each.

"A lot of those guys do a really good job of making you miss in space so, man, leveraging and tackling is going to be a point of emphasis this week because of how [the Browns] play," Glenn said.

Offensively, the Jets were limited in their 23-12 road loss to the Chicago Bears, but QB Geno Smith still generated a 101.8 passer rating for a mark over 100 for the third time in his last four starts. Smith's 72.6% completion percentage is the highest in the league.

"I see a very productive player, a guy that throws an elite deep ball," Browns HC Todd Monken said of Smith. "He'll be a handful, we're going to have to do a great job Sunday, eliminating some of the explosive plays."

The Browns 51.1% pressure rate when blitzing QBs is the fourth highest rate in the league, but when facing pressure, Smith has remained fairly accurate, completing 64.7% of his passes and averaging 9.8 yards per attempt, according to Next Gen Stats.

Throwback Gallery | Jets-Browns Through the Years

Take a look back at some of the best photos from the New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns games throughout history.

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New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

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New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs the ball into the end zone to score a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 9, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Kathryn Riley/NFL)
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New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs the ball into the end zone to score a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 9, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Kathryn Riley/NFL)

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Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) runs the ball up the field during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, November 9, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Kathryn Riley/NFL)
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Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) runs the ball up the field during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, November 9, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Kathryn Riley/NFL)

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Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (22) runs the ball up the field during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, November 9, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Kathryn Riley/NFL)
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Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (22) runs the ball up the field during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, November 9, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Kathryn Riley/NFL)

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WR Garrett Wilson has been targeted the most (31 times) and has 270 yards and 2 TDs this season, and he's been Smith's top-option when facing pressure. Seven of his 17 passing attempts under pressure have targeted Wilson, producing 6 receptions for 72 yards and a TD (NGS).

The Jets only ran 32 offensive plays against the Bears who significantly controlled the game clock, which limited Wilson's production to 3 receptions and 27 yards, but Glenn said: "The more opportunities that we get, you can rest assured Garrett will get his targets."

Cleveland might be without DT Mason Graham, who already has 4 sacks this season, after sustaining an MCL and ankle sprain in Week 4 -- he's being evaluated on a week-to-week basis. Up front, the Jets will still face Jared Verse, who the Browns' received in the trade that sent Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams this offseason. Verse has yet to record a sack.

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