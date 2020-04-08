NFL Draft Profile: Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah

The Scouting Report

Okudah, according to Brugler, often had 1-on-1 matchups without any safety help. He's a willing tackler who shows toughness as a run defender but has room to improve as a finisher. He has "fantastic" lower-body athleticism and above average footwork that Brugler hopes he can improve.

"He's a player that can play zone or man," Brugler said. "He has a keen understanding of different schemes. He has all the physical and mental traits necessary to develop into a No. 1 corner. He's a good-sized athlete, he's going to run in the 4.4's, his foot quickness is fantastic and that allows him to stay attached to routes. He's a very confident player. Being on an island does not faze him. He's able to make contact without drawing flags and that's something that's a subtlety that's a strength to his game. He's able to get physical and be aggressive but do so without attracting the yellow flags from officials."

Brugler added Okudah has the potential to be better than both of his Buckeye predecessors, who each earned Pro Bowl invitations their rookie years. Lattimore, a two-time Pro Bowler, was also named the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2017.

"Okudah reminds me a lot of Denzel Ward except he's two inches bigger and he's longer," Brugler said. "That's something that'll certainly play into his favor. Marshon Lattimore is a little twitchier with his movements than Okudah, but Okudah has all of the athletic traits necessary to be a No. 1 corner and an All-Pro type of player."