Kenny Yeboah: 'Such a Blessing' as He Signs Up for 4th Season on Robert Saleh's Jets

Yeboah has found a niche in his three seasons in head coach Robert Saleh's program, in the Jets offense, and in particular on coordinator Brant Boyer's special teams. His prominence on both units might have risen dramatically last seaosn except for a preseason hamstring injury that kept him out until the final five games. But in that end-of-season exposure he was on the field for 123 offensive snaps and 114 special teams reps.

"I take a lot of pride in teams, and that's a credit to Coach Boyer," Yeboah said. "I came here and started on the practice squad and just earned and worked my way up. I feel I can do a lot on special teams, I can play every single team. And I just want to show also what I can do on offense. That's really the goal."

Every room of an NFL team is in transition at this time on the calendar, and the Jets' TEs room is no different. C.J. Uzomah was released last week, and new tight ends could appear during free agency and the draft.

Yeboah welcomes them all, because all will be needed for the Jets to take aim again at the rising expectations heading toward Rodgers' first regular season at the offensive helm.