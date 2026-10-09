Jets Vending Machine Gives Fans Chance to Win Exclusive Prizes

This season, the Jets have introduced a vending machine at home games, giving fans the chance to win exclusive gear and prizes.
To participate during Sunday's Jets-Browns game, fans can text "PRIZE" to 26154 and show the prompt to the vending machine attendant to receive a token, while supplies last, for the Jets Vending Machine for a chance to win.
Prizes include player-autographed cards, signed authentic team jerseys, helmets and footballs, as well as gift cards to the team store. Each Jets home game will also introduce unique artworks and designs available only on gameday at the stadium.
For Sunday's Jets-Browns game, the game-exclusive card will feature the TIFO banner that will be unveiled in the south end zone. The banner features artwork inspired by children receiving care at Atlantic Health hospitals as the Jets continue supporting their fight against pediatric cancer.
The Jets Vending Machine will move to different locations throughout the stadium on gamedays, including outside the official team store, the Tailgate Zone and the GenKets Kids Zone. All prizes can be redeemed inside the official team store.
By texting "PRIZE" to 26154 from your phone number, you consent to receive recurring automated promotional and personalized marketing text messages from the New York Jets to the phone number you sent the text from, and you agree to New York Jets' terms. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Reply HELP for help, STOP to end. Message frequency varies. Carrier message and data rates may apply. New York Jets privacy policy applies.