Jets Vending Machine Gives Fans Chance to Win Exclusive Prizes

This season, the Jets have introduced a vending machine at home games, giving fans the chance to win exclusive gear and prizes.

To participate during Sunday's Jets-Browns game, fans can text "PRIZE" to 26154 and show the prompt to the vending machine attendant to receive a token, while supplies last, for the Jets Vending Machine for a chance to win.

Prizes include player-autographed cards, signed authentic team jerseys, helmets and footballs, as well as gift cards to the team store. Each Jets home game will also introduce unique artworks and designs available only on gameday at the stadium.

For Sunday's Jets-Browns game, the game-exclusive card will feature the TIFO banner that will be unveiled in the south end zone. The banner features artwork inspired by children receiving care at Atlantic Health hospitals as the Jets continue supporting their fight against pediatric cancer.