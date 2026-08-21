Jets Touchdown Tailgate Returns to Kick-Off 2026 NFL Season in London

The New York Jets will kick off the 2026 NFL season with the return of the Touchdown Tailgate, a free to attend immersive fan watch party, taking place at Flat Iron Square in London on 13th September.

Designed to bring Jets fans together and welcome new fans to American football, attendees will be able to watch the Jets opening game of the season against the Tennessee Titans alongside former Jets players. Fans of all teams will also be welcomed to watch Sunday's full slate of the NFL's week one games with a range of interactive experiences celebrating the team and bringing together the London NFL community.

A custom Jets mural by London-based street artist Jimmy C will be created live during the event. Guests will be able to follow the artwork as it develops, with the mural doubling as a photo backdrop before becoming a hero piece celebrating the New York Jets and the NFL in the UK once complete.

Elsewhere, a Player Stat Photo Wall will bring NFL statistics to life, inviting guests to compare their vertical jump, hand size and wingspan with those of Jets players. This photo-worthy activation celebrates the team's remarkable athleticism, while a selection of Jets-themed cocktails and mocktails completes the experience.

The Get Ready Studio will help guests show their team pride with Jets-themed styling, including rope braiding, hair feathers and hair tinsel. Designed to be unisex and suitable for all ages, the station will give fans a way to get game-day ready. There is also a Game and Family Area so fans of all ages can enjoy Touchdown Tailgate.

"We're incredibly excited to bring the New York Jets Touchdown Tailgate back to London as we kick off the new season," said Hymie Elhai, President New York Jets "Our British and Irish fans bring incredible energy and passion to the Jets, and this event is about giving them an opportunity to come together and celebrate that connection to the team. Just as importantly, we want to welcome new fans, giving them a taste of the excitement, community and energy that surrounds the game

The fan experience continues the New York Jets' work to engage supporters in the UK. The Jets were awarded international marketing rights to the UK in 2022 as part of the NFL's Global Markets Program, which enables clubs to build their brands and grow fandom in international markets.