Jets Sign Seattle T George Fant

Apr 23, 2020 at 11:38 AM
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

200312 Free AgencyFANT

The Jets have signed unrestricted free agent tackle George Fant.

Fant (6'5", 322) most recently played for Seattle, with 46 games (24 starts) since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky following the 2016 draft. He played more than 1,500 offensive snaps in 2015, '18 and '19 combined, plus 200 more snaps on special teams.

A basketball player out of Kentucky high school, he didn't play football at WKU until his redshirt senior season, when he joined the Hilltoppers' football team as a tight end. After that one season, he didn't receive an invitation to the 2016 NFL Combine but turned in a 4.84-second 40 at his pro day, a fair time for a TE and an excellent time for an O-lineman.

The Seahawks brought Fant in as an offensive lineman and as a rookie he wound up playing 10 games (7 starts). He sat out 2017 after tearing an ACL in a Seahawks preseason game that summer. In 2018 and last season he played in all 16 games with 7 starts in each season, often in a tackle/tight end hybrid role. In adding Fant to the O-line, the Seahawks went on to lead the NFL in rushing yards/game in 2018 and finish fourth in that category last year.

And Fant caught his first pro pass, from Russell Wilson, in 2018 during a Monday night matchup with Minnesota.

