Free Agency Landscape | D-Tackles, Safeties Are on Jets' Radar

The Jets the past two seasons have risen into the stratosphere among NFL defenses under the guidance of head coach Robert Saleh and coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. But that doesn't mean they don't have to come up for some air and fill some needs as they enter the unrestricted free agency signing period.

The Green & White were in fact among the top five teams in any number of defensive categories in 2023. Most impressive: their No. 1 ranking in allowing opponents 4.57 yards/play. The last time they were No. 1 in that category was way back in 2009, Rex Ryan's first season at the helm.

But as the Jets and their fans know, the defense can use some shoring up. The run group ranked 25th in rush yards/game allowed and could lose three of its own veterans in free agency, while the safety position could similarly be hit FA departures.

Here is an overview of the Jets' defensive needs and the top free agents available at each level of the defense when the signing period starts March 13.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Much rests on the Jets linemen's shoulders. As the primary four-man pass-rushing unit, the DL supplied an astounding 43 of the unit's 46 sacks. Then with the linebackers, the DL is counted on to plug the running lanes. The Jets weren't horrible in run defense, especially in ranking No. 11 in yards/rush allowed and a middling 10 runs of 25-plus yards given up, but those figures weren't to the group's liking. On top of that, Al Woods, Quinton Jefferson and Solomon Thomas, all key players in the DL's interior rotation, can become free agents themselves.

DT Chris Jones (Chiefs) — Jones, with 10.5 sacks last year and 75.5 in his eight KC seasons, isn't likely to be available since Chiefs GM Brett Veach has said, "That's certainly a guy we want back and love and want to see him finishing his career in Kansas City." And the Chiefs retained the right to tag Jones this year — at a reported $32 million — after Jones signed his one-year deal one game into last season so if he gets to free agency, it will cost another team a boatload of money to lure him away from the champs.

DT Christian Wilkins (Dolphins) — Wilkins, on the other hand, is not expected to be tagged by Miami and could hit the open market, where multiple suitors would be lined up. Might the Jets try to outbid the Cardinals and Bears to get Wilkins (2.5 sacks vs. the Jets in last year's two games) away from the Dolphins and into their mix? Wilkins leads the NFL's D-linemen in total tackles the past three seasons, is third in stuffs in that span, and has been a cog in the Miami machine that's been a top-10 run defense especially in 2022-23.