NFL Insider on Jets GM Darren Mougey: He'll Know When It's Right to Strike

With the 2026 NFL Draft 10 days away, Jets GM Darren Mougey is working around the clock with his staff in preparation of a potentially franchise-changing weekend. The Jets own 9 selections including four of the top 44 picks — Nos. 2, 14, 33 and 44. But the picks are placeholders because Mougey has shown the proclivity to be active on the trade front.
"He will look at everything in a very methodical, patient way but know when it's right to strike," NFL Insider Ian Rapoport said of Mougey. "He seems unbelievably open-minded, willing to deal with anyone, clever."
The most recent examples were three offseason trades as the Jets acquired veterans Geno Smith and Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Raiders and Dolphins, respectively, on March 11. Mougey also completed a veteran-for-veteran swap before the start of the NFL League Year, bringing DT T'Vondre Sweat in from the Titans in exchange for edge Jermaine Johnson.
"I thought the Sweat-Johnson deal was really interesting and smart," Rapoport said. "I hadn't thought about it and when I saw it, it was like ooh, that does make sense. Deals like that are ones that everyone in the league are like — they're going to be OK."
Shortly after Smith arrived for a second stint with the Green & White, the Jets named him their starter. Following a tough season with the Raiders, Smith figures to benefit from the infrastructure in place with OC Frank Reich, QB coach Bill Musgrave, a star wide receiver in Garrett Wilson, a talented stable in backs featuring Breece Hall, and one of the league's most promising young offensive lines.
"As far as the fit, football-wise I like it," Rapoport said of Smith. "I liked the hire of Frank, I really thought that was a good, smart hire. He's as professional as it gets, he has seen a lot, there is a lot to like. Geno really needs to be a secure, smart quarterback and I think he's going to be that, and I think he'll face a better situation specifically on the offensive line than he did at any point last year."
Although Smith led the NFL with 17 INTs and 55 sacks taken last season, he averaged totaled 4,075 yards, 23 TDs, 12 INTs and a 68.3 % completion percentage from 2022-24 in Seattle. While he'll line up with his third team in three years, Smith enters with the Jets' offensive line arguably the team's best position group.
"I think the Jets offensive line could be good or maybe really, really good," Rapoport said. "You want to build a team and you want to do it the right way— great place to start. Plenty of talent, some high-end talent. Obviously, you lose [Alijah] Vera-Tucker [to New England], very talented but was not available for a lot of the time. You return most of the core from last year and so much of offensive line is continuity, so I think you get that and I think Dylan Parham is going to be good and is certainly going to be coached better than he was at any point last year. I think it has the potential to be a really, really solid or potentially a lot better unit."
The acquisition of Smith gives Mougey more options draft weekend. He could use one of his early picks on Alabama QB Ty Simpson or continue to build up his roster and target a developmental project on Day III. The Jets also own nine picks in the 2027 Draft including 3 first-rounders.
"They have the luxury of not having to play someone if they draft a quarterback — I think that's really good," Rapoport said. "They also have the luxury of knowing that they have a starter. So if they're not feeling it, then they don't have to take one. I would also say this— unlike most years with the quarterback position, there are two at least fascinating flyers."
Last spring, most people thought Penn State QB Drew Allar and LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier were destined to be first-round picks. But Allar, who sustained a season-ending left ankle injury against Northwestern, played just six games last season after starting 16 games in 2024 while hitting on 66.5% of his passes for 3,327 yards with 24 TDs and 8 INTs. Nussmeier, who threw for 4,052 yards and 29 TDs in 2024, ended up playing in just nine games and threw for 1,927 yards with 12 TDs and 5 INTs. The former Bayou Bengal said he battled an oblique injury last season.
"Like Drew Allar, I have no idea what he is. Garrett Nussmeier, I have no idea what he is," Rapoport said. "I know they were both considered first-round talents, I know they both didn't play great and got injured. I don't know if teams are going to view them as the first-rounders that we all thought they would be. But if you are a team like the Jets and you have plenty of picks to play with — you can throw a dart and go either we'll waste a second- or third-rounder, I don't know, or we just got our franchise guy. I think that's the kind of thing if it lines up, I could see them throwing the dart and saying if it doesn't work — cool. We'll just pick one next year. No big deal."