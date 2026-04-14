NFL Insider on Jets GM Darren Mougey: He'll Know When It's Right to Strike

Although Smith led the NFL with 17 INTs and 55 sacks taken last season, he averaged totaled 4,075 yards, 23 TDs, 12 INTs and a 68.3 % completion percentage from 2022-24 in Seattle. While he'll line up with his third team in three years, Smith enters with the Jets' offensive line arguably the team's best position group.

"I think the Jets offensive line could be good or maybe really, really good," Rapoport said. "You want to build a team and you want to do it the right way— great place to start. Plenty of talent, some high-end talent. Obviously, you lose [Alijah] Vera-Tucker [to New England], very talented but was not available for a lot of the time. You return most of the core from last year and so much of offensive line is continuity, so I think you get that and I think Dylan Parham is going to be good and is certainly going to be coached better than he was at any point last year. I think it has the potential to be a really, really solid or potentially a lot better unit."

The acquisition of Smith gives Mougey more options draft weekend. He could use one of his early picks on Alabama QB Ty Simpson or continue to build up his roster and target a developmental project on Day III. The Jets also own nine picks in the 2027 Draft including 3 first-rounders.

"They have the luxury of not having to play someone if they draft a quarterback — I think that's really good," Rapoport said. "They also have the luxury of knowing that they have a starter. So if they're not feeling it, then they don't have to take one. I would also say this— unlike most years with the quarterback position, there are two at least fascinating flyers."

Last spring, most people thought Penn State QB Drew Allar and LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier were destined to be first-round picks. But Allar, who sustained a season-ending left ankle injury against Northwestern, played just six games last season after starting 16 games in 2024 while hitting on 66.5% of his passes for 3,327 yards with 24 TDs and 8 INTs. Nussmeier, who threw for 4,052 yards and 29 TDs in 2024, ended up playing in just nine games and threw for 1,927 yards with 12 TDs and 5 INTs. The former Bayou Bengal said he battled an oblique injury last season.