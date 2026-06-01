Jets Veteran LB Demario Davis: 'Just Where I'm Meant to Be'

"At this point, you would have to believe there's a reason he keeps ending up on rosters, is the reason he keeps ending up in the starting lineup, so I'm excited to have him in the point of his career, but what I get a chance to see is what probably many people don't see is his personality, and here's somebody who comes to work every day with the right attitude, extremely competitive, one of the most competitive guys I've been around, and his spirit and continence is right," Davis said. "It's something about him."