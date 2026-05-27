Jets Family Affair: Crystal Palace Claims Third Trophy in Historic Year

Jets Chairman Woody Johnson, who is part of Crystal Palace's ownership group, was in attendance this week as The Eagles defeated Rayo Vallecano, 1-0, in the UEFA Conference League Final to claim their first-ever European trophy. Johnson's commitment has helped yield back-to-back trophies and the conference league title is Palace's third trophy in just one year, following their historic FA Cup win over Manchester City and a Community Shield victory over Liverpool.

Jean-Philippe Mateta's second-half strike proved the difference, guiding the Eagles to glory and punching their ticket to next season's UEFA Europa League. It was a moment years in the making - and one that carries special meaning all the way across the Atlantic.

The numbers tell a dominant story. Palace hit the woodwork a remarkable 15 times throughout the tournament — including three times in the Final alone. Mateta made history as the first Frenchman ever to score in a Conference League Final. Meanwhile, winger Ismaïla Sarr finished as the tournament's joint-top scorer with 8 goals. It was also officially the longest season in Crystal Palace's history, spanning 60 competitive matches.