Jets Turned to Garrett Wilson & Braelon Allen to Power Offense in the Sunday Rain

While rookie edge David Bailey was the tip of the spear for the Jets' rejuvenated defense Sunday, the offense went into the game against the Browns down several weapons. RB Breece Hall and WR Adonai Mitchell remained out with injuries, rookie Omar Cooper Jr. and Arian Smith remained on IR, and rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq left early in the second half with a concussion.

Then there was the rain. That doesn't always bode well for an offense.

"The conditions, you can't control that," QB Geno Smith said after toweling off following the 17-12 win. "The only thing you can control is doing your part."

So Smith and the offense turned to two likely candidates to see them through the raindrops and on to victory: "old" standout WR Garrett Wilson and "young" No. 2 RB Braelon Allen.