Jets Turned to Garrett Wilson & Braelon Allen to Power Offense in the Sunday Rain

While rookie edge David Bailey was the tip of the spear for the Jets' rejuvenated defense Sunday, the offense went into the game against the Browns down several weapons. RB Breece Hall and WR Adonai Mitchell remained out with injuries, rookie Omar Cooper Jr. and Arian Smith remained on IR, and rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq left early in the second half with a concussion.
Then there was the rain. That doesn't always bode well for an offense.
"The conditions, you can't control that," QB Geno Smith said after toweling off following the 17-12 win. "The only thing you can control is doing your part."
So Smith and the offense turned to two likely candidates to see them through the raindrops and on to victory: "old" standout WR Garrett Wilson and "young" No. 2 RB Braelon Allen.
Wilson charted the 11th 100-yard receiving game of his career with 7 receptions for 104 yards and the Jets' first touchdown to give them their first lead 5:43 into the game. Allen powered to his first 100-yard rushing performance, 116 yards on 24 carries and the Green & White's final TD to give them their final lead with 3:01 to play.
Braelon, HC Aaron Glenn said Monday, "went out there and did his job. No one's surprised. We're all happy for him that he had a chance to go out there and really show what he can do on a consistent basis. It was good to see."
And what more can we say about the man who sometimes goes by the alphanumeric "G5"?
"Anytime we can get Garrett involved, good things happen," Glenn said. "He's an elite receiver, he's highly competitive, and he can make catches that just some guys can't. And he's tough as nails."
Others contributed, of course, but Wilson, in his fifth season, and Allen, his third, provided a singular powerful performance in franchise history.
In 48 games, the Jets have had at least one 100-yard rusher and one 100-yard receiver. In 15 of those games, rusher and receiver each scored at least one TD.
For the first time, Sunday's 100-yard, 1-TD receiver and rusher did their thing for an offense that didn't gain 300 yards. Specifically, Wilson and Allen provided 220 of the Jets' 276 scrimmage yards, accounting for 79.7% of the offense.
That's the largest percentage contribution in a game in Jets history by two skill position players who each had 100-and-1. This may be a long way to go to make a point, but on a soggy day under leaden North Jersey skies with a potential sputtery offense missing some parts, the Jets needed a battery. Wilson, Allen and Smith made the engine go.
Here are the top 4 offensive percentages provided by Jets single-game combos, each player notching 100 scrimmage yards and a TD, in franchise history:
|Season-Gm, Opp
|Jets Rusher
|Rushing Line
|Jets Receiver
|Receiving Line
|Jets Yds, % Off
|2026 5-vs CLE
|Braelon Allen
|24-116-1
|Garrett Wilson
|7-104-1
|276, 79.7%
|1978-7, @ BAL
|Kevin Long
|26-136-1
|Wesley Walker
|5-154-1
|403, 72,09%
|1987-13, @ NE
|Johnny Hector
|22-104-1
|Al Toon
|8-110-1
|308, 69,5%
|1969-1, @ BUF
|Matt Snell
|26-106-1
|Don Maynard
|3-118-1
|324, 68.1%
Coincidentally, one of the games above was on the 1987 trip to New England, which turned out to be a solid Patriots win. But 40 years later, the Jets will want any and all combos to do battle with the Patriots on Sunday and in the weeks following, be they Wilson-Allen or Wilson-Hall or Mitchell-Mason Taylor, Cooper-Sadiq or any other dynamic duo.
And, Glenn said, "I'm looking forward to some guys who are going to be coming back this week."