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Jets LB Demario Davis: A Disrupter, Communicator and Orchestrator on Defense

Fifteen-Year Vet Has Logged 10 Tackles and 1 Sack in 2 Straight Games

Oct 08, 2026 at 04:46 PM
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Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

New York Jets 2026 Season: New York Jets at Chicago Bears on October 4, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL (New York Jets Photo).

LB Demario Davis is at the heart of the Jets' defense, a lion of a football player with a flowing mane of hair to match who has missed only 2 games across his 15-year NFL career.

Davis, 37, is No. 1 among active players in solo tackles (970) and with his 32 total tackles this season through 4 games he is well on his way to his 10th straight season of 100 tackles. He had 99 solo tackles in 2016, his one season in Cleveland plus he led the league with 97 solos in 2017 during his second go-round with the Jets before his 8 seasons playing in the middle of the Saints' defense.

"I want to be a disrupter and as much as the defense requires me to be a communicator and kind of an orchestrator of the defense," Davis said on Thursday. "Getting everybody lined up and kind of keeping them from making explosive plays, kind of a cap on the run in the middle of the field for deep passes. When I get a chance to be a disruptive player in the backfield on the other side, I like that, too."

In the last two games, at Detroit and last week at Chicago, Davis has contributed 10 tackles and a sack to become the second player in franchise history to total those numbers in back-to-back games -- numbers that are unmatched by any other player this season.

Davis is the second Jets player with 10 and 1 in consecutive games. He could become the first Jet since 1994 to have 3 such games in succession if he gets to 10 and 1 against the Browns on Sunday at MetLife Stadium..

Since sacks became an official statistic in the NFL in 1982, Davis is among nine players to do it (10-plus tackles and 1+sack) in consecutive games ... and only the second in the first four weeks of a season, matching Carolina LB Shaq Thompson in 2019.

"We got a really tough challenge," Davis said on Thursday, referring to Sunday's game. "They got some good quarterback play going on. Got some guys that can attack you out in space, and we get another opportunity to put it on display, and some things that we didn't do as well as we wanted to last game. But we get an opportunity against a really good offense to do it this week, and I like our chances."

The Browns come into the game on a three-game winning streak, all one-score games with winning margins of 4, 3 and 3 points. Their offense is 22nd in points per game (20.3 average), 23rd in total yards (307.5), 19th in passing yards (213.8) and 23rd in rushing yards (93.8).

"Number one, they're playing at a high level right now," Davis said. "That's a very good quarterback play from Deshaun Watson. Very good running game. They're doing some good things, and some explosive players are doing a good job of getting the ball. He's getting it out of his hands quickly, out in space, and letting those guys run. Whether it's throws to the inside or out on the outside, they get what they want from a lot of their guys. So, it's going to be a good challenge for us."

Practice Gallery | Jets Gear Up for Week 5 Home Game vs. Browns

See the best photos on the practice field leading up to Sunday's home game against the Browns.

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