Jets LB Demario Davis: A Disrupter, Communicator and Orchestrator on Defense

In the last two games, at Detroit and last week at Chicago, Davis has contributed 10 tackles and a sack to become the second player in franchise history to total those numbers in back-to-back games -- numbers that are unmatched by any other player this season.

Davis is the second Jets player with 10 and 1 in consecutive games. He could become the first Jet since 1994 to have 3 such games in succession if he gets to 10 and 1 against the Browns on Sunday at MetLife Stadium..

Since sacks became an official statistic in the NFL in 1982, Davis is among nine players to do it (10-plus tackles and 1+sack) in consecutive games ... and only the second in the first four weeks of a season, matching Carolina LB Shaq Thompson in 2019.

"We got a really tough challenge," Davis said on Thursday, referring to Sunday's game. "They got some good quarterback play going on. Got some guys that can attack you out in space, and we get another opportunity to put it on display, and some things that we didn't do as well as we wanted to last game. But we get an opportunity against a really good offense to do it this week, and I like our chances."

The Browns come into the game on a three-game winning streak, all one-score games with winning margins of 4, 3 and 3 points. Their offense is 22nd in points per game (20.3 average), 23rd in total yards (307.5), 19th in passing yards (213.8) and 23rd in rushing yards (93.8).