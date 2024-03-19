5 Snapshots of Tyrod Taylor the Person, the Player, the Jets' New Backup QB

Tyrod Taylor has embarked on the next chapter of his successful pro career, coming aboard the Jets to back up Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. On the surface it wouldn't seem like Taylor will see much playing time in 2024, but no backup figured to see the field much around this time last year when the Rodgers trade was finalized, and we saw how painfully that worked out in ARod Year 1.

But as Taylor has always said about being a sixth-round draft pick and not playing much quarterback in his first four seasons in the NFL: "I know what adversity is, but I've also learned how to be successful. All you ask for is an opportunity and now it's up to me what I do with it."

Here are five short, short stories providing insight into Taylor, the player, the person and the Jets' newest QB.

Name Game

You might not have known there was more than one way to pronounce Taylor's first name. It's no biggie to him but it was confusing even to NFL.com, which in 2018 tried to explain the right pronunciation in print and mispronounced it several times.

Taylor provided a pronunciation primer during 2018 training camp, his only summer as a Browns QB.

" 'TIE-rod' is definitely what I've heard most of my life," he said, "but my mom calls me 'tuh-ROD'. But she also doesn't call me by my first name."

That's tuh-ROD, accent on the second syllable, not TUH-rod.

The natural followup question: What does your mom call you then?

" She calls me by my middle name, Di'allo," he replied, adding with a smile, "She's only allowed to call me that. Y'all can't start to call me that."

First Start, First Catch

Those familiar with the Taylor story arc know that while he played four years as Virginia Tech's quarterback, was drafted as a QB by Baltimore (when Jets GM Joe Douglas was a Ravens scout) and has played QB his entire 13-year career. Yet his first pro start, in his first game as Buffalo's starting QB in 2015 (under former Jets HC Rex Ryan), was at wide receiver. He lined up wide on the Bills' first offensive play in their season opener vs. Indianapolis, then took the reins from Matt Cassel for the rest of the game.