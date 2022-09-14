3 Things to Know | Week 2 Jets at Browns

Rebound on the Front Burner The Jets are eager to even their mark at 1-1 and will run it back with QB Joe Flacco as Zach Wilson continues to rehab his right knee injury. Flacco, who threw for 307 yards against his former team, has a 17-3 career record against the Browns with 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

"When you look back at the [Ravens] game, when he had a clean pocket, he was very, very efficient," Saleh said of the 37-year-old QB. "Part of a clean pocket is the offensive line's responsibility to give it to him and for him to just deliver the ball where it needs to and just get off of certain reads. I thought he handled the huddle well, the procedure was good, everything was fine. We just stalled in the sense of when the pocket collapsed, whether or not he could get it to his check down fast enough.