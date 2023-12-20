Jets vs. Commanders | 3 Things to Know for Week 16

"We're still preparing for something bigger," Saleh said. "I know it may not happen this year but there are things we're still playing for whether in your contract year, a young guy trying to find a way to get better to propel himself into 2024, whatever your why is. It's really important a guy is connected to that and at the end of the day I've never subscribed to the idea that players stop playing. They get it. When you step across the white line and you put a helmet on, your résumé is being built. I've never subscribed to the thought that a player quits. They go out there every time they step on the field and play their absolute best. Sometimes it's good, sometimes it's not. I've yet to come across a player who has quit just because the season is over."