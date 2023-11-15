Jets at Bills | 3 Things to Know for Week 11 AFC East Rematch

"It was just us and we got to make sure we are all on the same page about where we are at and how the hell we get out of this funk," Wilson said on his weekly appearance on "Bart and Hahn." "That was really message. And when it comes from one of your teammates, it always hits different and resonates more. That was the case earlier today."

He added: "We talked and hopefully it leads to results, but the reality is that us doing that and doing the right thing as far as calling the player only meeting and talking, it doesn't guarantee anything. We still have to go out there and do it. But we are taking the right steps and turning over every stone because it matters to us. And like I said, this has been something that has weighed heavy on all the players on offense because we want to go out there and perform and leave a legacy and have a chance to win a Super Bowl. That is what we all signed up for and what we believe we have."