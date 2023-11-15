Jets at Bills | 3 Things to Know for Week 11 AFC East Rematch

Shakeup in Buffalo
After the Bills' loss on Monday night to the Broncos, 24-22, Buffalo fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Dorsey took over as Buffalo's play-caller last season after Brian Daboll was named head coach of the Giants.
"I think overall the best thing to do right now is not get into kind of what the reasons were that led to this change, but just overall what we can do about it going forward," Bills HC Sean McDermott said Tuesday. "That's really what I'm focused on right now. I just felt this was the right time."
Joe Brady, the Bills QBs coach, is now the interim OC. Brady has play-calling experience – he was the Panthers OC from 2020-21. He takes over an offense that ranks top-5 in the NFL in many categories including yards per play (6.0), third-down conversion (49.2%) and red-zone touchdown percentage (70.3%).
"[Brady] comes with some experience," McDermott said. "Some of this is a projection and also I want to see what he can do in this role. He has a close relationship with Josh as the quarterback coach. We've talked ... he's got some ideas and we'll see where it goes from here."
Buffalo's plus-78 point margin is fourth in the NFL, but its 18 turnovers are tied for 29th. Only four teams in the past 30 seasons have ranked top-5 in point differential and bottom-5 in giveaways in the same season, one of them being last season's Bills team.
Limiting Allen, Bills' High-Powered Offense
The Jets have done a good job containing Josh Allen and the high-powered Bills offense. Allen has a 79.0 passer rating in his career against the Green & White, his lowest against any opponent with (min. 3 starts). He's thrown for 227.7 yards per game, 9 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, 3 of which came in Week 1 this season where the Jets won 27-22 in overtime.
The Jets have the NFL's No. 3 pass defense, allowing an average of 169.3 yards per game. Allen has an 8-1 record and 113.3 passer rating against top-5 pass defenses since the Bills acquired WR Stefon Diggs in 2020. Diggs, who had 10 catches, 102 yards and a touchdown against the Green & White in the season opener, had gone four straight games without at least 100 receiving yards after hitting the century mark in five of his first six games this season.
The Jets, however, have allowed 924 yards to receivers in 2023, the fewest in the NFL.
Players-Only Meeting
After two games without scoring a touchdown and a 36-drive touchdown draught, WR Garrett Wilson said the players held their own meeting to discuss the issues on offense.
"It was just us and we got to make sure we are all on the same page about where we are at and how the hell we get out of this funk," Wilson said on his weekly appearance on "Bart and Hahn." "That was really message. And when it comes from one of your teammates, it always hits different and resonates more. That was the case earlier today."
He added: "We talked and hopefully it leads to results, but the reality is that us doing that and doing the right thing as far as calling the player only meeting and talking, it doesn't guarantee anything. We still have to go out there and do it. But we are taking the right steps and turning over every stone because it matters to us. And like I said, this has been something that has weighed heavy on all the players on offense because we want to go out there and perform and leave a legacy and have a chance to win a Super Bowl. That is what we all signed up for and what we believe we have."