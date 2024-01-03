Jets at Patriots | 3 Things to Know for Week 18

More than a Running Back

Breece Hall is 105 yards shy of becoming the first Jets RB since Thomas Jones in 2008 to eclipse 1,500 scrimmage yards and the fourth running back in team history to do so. Despite having their worst record since 2000, the Patriots (4-12) have the NFL's No. 6 overall defense that ranks No. 2 against the run (87.4 yards/game) and No. 1 in yards per carry (3.2).

"They're going to run a lot of different things at you," head coach Robert Saleh said. "They're exotic in that regard. They're disciplined, powerful up front, very sticky in coverage. They do a good job mixing it up. They've been a top-10 defense all year and they're very stingy, which you would expect from a team coached by Coach Belichick."

In Week 3 against the Pats, Hall accounted for 19 yards (18 rushing and 1 receiving) at MetLife Stadium in 15-10 loss. The second-year back out of Iowa State leads all RBs with 74 receptions and 579 receiving yards. Since Week 9, Hall's 55 receptions are tied for second in the NFL with Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. Over his Jets last two games, he's averaging 158 scrimmage yards.