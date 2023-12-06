Jets vs. Texans | 3 Things to Know for Week 14

49ers Reunion

Robert Saleh first coached Texans HC DeMeco Ryans as a player in Houston in 2006 when Saleh was a defensive quality control coach. They reunited in 2017 with the 49ers when Saleh was the defensive coordinator and Ryans broke into coaching as a defensive quality control coach.

"First and foremost, everyone know how big character is here, DeMeco Ryans embodies character even when he was a player," Saleh said. … "Such an unbelievable human. He's a relentless worker, he's got humility for days. He's always trying to learn, ask questions. He's not afraid to show vulnerability of not knowing the answer but the willingness to go seek the answer.

"He was the first one in, last one out. Grinded, asked questions, learned, promoted to linebackers coach. Still asked questions even though he played linebacker his whole life. He recognized quickly not everybody is him because he was a ridiculously special talent. He learned from asking questions, watching tape, seeking guidance the right way to not cookie cutter everybody but teach within their skills. He mastered it quickly. Learned the scheme, understood how to be a coordinator quickly. He's going to continue to do a great job because he's going to continue to evolve not only as a man but a teacher and a confidant."

The other defensive quality control coach under Saleh was Texans OC Bobby Slowik.