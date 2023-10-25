3 Things to Know

Presented by

Jets at Giants | 3 Things to Know for Week 8

Robert Saleh Switching Things Up Post Bye; Green & White Has Favorable Matchup Up Front 

Oct 25, 2023 at 06:05 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

2023-3-Things-Thumbnail-wk8-at-giants

Flip the Script
Jets HC Robert Saleh is trying new tactics coming out of the bye week because the team is 0-2 in Saleh's tenure in the team's first game after the break.

"Just trying to tweak the schedule," he said. "The first year, it felt like we stayed on the gas and we did improve as the year went on. Last year, I felt like we may have taken too much off where it just kind of fizzled away. We're trying to find that happy medium because in Year 1 I felt like we got better as the year went on, finished strong. Last year, obviously we didn't. Somewhere there's a middle ground where we can keep guys fresh and healthy and try to finish this thing as strong as we can."

After a 7-4 start in the 2022 season heading into the bye week, the Green & White dropped six straight games. Like last season, the team entered its bye week after an emotional home victory – vs. Buffalo in 2022 and vs. Philadelphia two weeks ago. Saleh's parting message to the team last season was "finish," which was printed on Tshirts and hung in the players' lockers following the season finale at Miami.

Like last season, the Jets (3-3) are in the mix to make a playoff push as they embark on the final 11 games of the regular season.

"There's a lot of things I look at from an inward standpoint," Saleh said of last season. "Like what could I have done better from a scheduling standpoint to help our guys stay fresh? What could we have done from a practice standpoint to help our guys stay healthy? That's the big thing. What can we do to stay fresh, excited about the game and stay healthy at the same time? Some things you have no control over, so we've been diving into the schedule compared to a year ago, we tried changing things up, we're changing things up moving forward.

"Just trying to make sure we find that balance where we still hit what we're trying to hit from a preparation standpoint, but again, keeping our guys fresh both mentally and physically."

Uncertainty Under Center for Giants
QB Tyrod Taylor has started for the Giants in each of the last two games while Daniel Jones has been dealing with a neck injury. In Jones' weekly spot on "The Up & Adams Show" on Tuesday, he said he's "able to do everything I need to from a running, throwing, lifting standpoint. It's mostly a contact thing, proving I can handle that."

If the doctors don't clear Jones, it will be Taylor for a third straight week. Taylor, in his 13th season, led the Giants to a 14-7 win over the Commanders in Week 7. He threw for 279 yards and 2 touchdowns without an interception while completing 62.1% of his passes (18 of 29). At Buffalo the week before in a 14-9 loss, he threw for 200 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions and completed 66.7% of his passes (24 of 36).

Favorable Matchup for Jets Defense
The Jets defense will have its most favorable matchup of the season Sunday against a Giants offense that ranks No. 29 and has allowed the second most sacks this season (37).

The Green & White's 41.9% pressure rate is the third-highest in the NFL and the Giants signal-callers have been pressured on 109 dropbacks in the 2023 season, tied for the third-most in the league. The Jets have a 37.0 QB pressure rate without blitzing (fourth-best) and an 18.7% blitz rate (second-lowest).

The Giants, however, could have All-Pro LT Andrew Thomas back in the lineup after he missed the last six games.

Related Content

news

Jets vs. Eagles | 3 Things to Know for Week 6

Breece Hall Will Have Tough Test vs. Philadelphia; Jalen Hurts Poses Dual Threat 
news

Jets at Broncos | 3 Things to Know for Week 5

OC Nathaniel Hackett Returns to Denver; HC Sean Payton, QB Russell Wilson Lead 'Underrated' Team
news

Jets vs. Chiefs | 3 Things to Know for Week 4

Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes Have Uncanny Chemistry; KC Defense Is One of NFL's Best
news

Jets vs. Patriots | 3 Things to Know for Week 3

New England Has NFL's No. 4 Red-Zone Offense; Robert Saleh Believes the Pats Are Underrated
news

Jets at Cowboys | 3 Things to Know for Week 2 

Green & White Rank No. 4 in Rushing Yards; Dallas Totaled 7 Sacks in Week 1
news

Jets vs. Bills | 3 Things to Know for Week 1

Dalvin Cook to Make Green & White Debut; Buffalo Has Strong D-Line Even Without Von Miller
news

3 Things to Know | Week 18 Jets at Dolphins

Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed Gearing Up for Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle; Green & White Could See QB Skylar Thompson
news

3 Things to Know | Week 17 Jets at Seahawks

Sauce Gardner, Tariq Woolen Part of Impressive Rookie Groups; Geno Smith Having Career Year
news

3 Things to Know | Week 16 Jets vs. Jaguars

QB Trevor Lawrence, Jags 4-2 in Last 6 Games; Quinnen Williams Will Be Game Time Decision
news

3 Things to Know | Week 15 Jets vs. Lions

Sauce Gardner, Aidan Hutchinson Defensive ROY Candidates; Jared Goff, Detroit Offense Roaring
news

3 Things to Know | Week 14 Jets at Bills

Mike White, Offense Can't Get Behind Early, Defense Looking for Takeaways
Advertising