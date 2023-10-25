Jets at Giants | 3 Things to Know for Week 8

Flip the Script

Jets HC Robert Saleh is trying new tactics coming out of the bye week because the team is 0-2 in Saleh's tenure in the team's first game after the break.

"Just trying to tweak the schedule," he said. "The first year, it felt like we stayed on the gas and we did improve as the year went on. Last year, I felt like we may have taken too much off where it just kind of fizzled away. We're trying to find that happy medium because in Year 1 I felt like we got better as the year went on, finished strong. Last year, obviously we didn't. Somewhere there's a middle ground where we can keep guys fresh and healthy and try to finish this thing as strong as we can."

After a 7-4 start in the 2022 season heading into the bye week, the Green & White dropped six straight games. Like last season, the team entered its bye week after an emotional home victory – vs. Buffalo in 2022 and vs. Philadelphia two weeks ago. Saleh's parting message to the team last season was "finish," which was printed on Tshirts and hung in the players' lockers following the season finale at Miami.

Like last season, the Jets (3-3) are in the mix to make a playoff push as they embark on the final 11 games of the regular season.

"There's a lot of things I look at from an inward standpoint," Saleh said of last season. "Like what could I have done better from a scheduling standpoint to help our guys stay fresh? What could we have done from a practice standpoint to help our guys stay healthy? That's the big thing. What can we do to stay fresh, excited about the game and stay healthy at the same time? Some things you have no control over, so we've been diving into the schedule compared to a year ago, we tried changing things up, we're changing things up moving forward.