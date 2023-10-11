Jets vs. Eagles | 3 Things to Know for Week 6

Jets Stopping QB Run

The Jets defense has been susceptible to quarterbacks tucking the ball and running over the last two games. Russell Wilson, who had 70 rushing yards before last Sunday's game, accounted for 49 yards on the ground. In Week 4, Patrick Mahomes had 51 of his 154 season rushing yards against the Green & White.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is more of a dual threat than any signal-caller the Jets have seen this season. Hurts had 15 rushes, 72 yards and a touchdown against the Rams in a 23-14 win.

"You have to consistently challenge them with a lot of different stuff whether its fronts, stunts, picture," DC Jeff Ulbrich said. "Sometimes the front four have to handle him, sometimes you have to have another guy handle him. I think variety and at the same time, us really embracing who we are and what we do and being true to that. We pride ourselves on being physical and getting 11 players to the ball and that has to come to life, too.