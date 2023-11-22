Jets vs. Dolphins | 3 Things to Know for First Black Friday Football Game

Dolphins Run Game vs. Jets Rush Defense While the Jets defense is one of the best in the NFL, the group has had difficulties stopping the run each of the last two games – 278 total – and ranks No. 30 in rush yards per game allowed (137.6) this season. While most of the attention surrounding the Dolphins offense goes to its passing game that leads the NFL, Miami ranks second with 143.0 rushing yards per game.

"I think they have a level of physicality to them," head coach Robert Saleh said. "Last year, they ran the ball very well against us (Mostert had 113 yards and a touchdown at MetLife Stadium last season). What they're able to do with their speed, other teams can't because of the way they're so fast and credit to their coaching staff, just getting the creativity with that speed that other teams would never be able to accomplish. Tyreek [Hill] looks like he's playing a little video game out there the way he runs. It's pretty freaking cool. I wouldn't say they're not physical. They're a physical team, they can run the ball."