Jets at Raiders | 3 Things to Know for Week 10 Game on 'Sunday Night Football'

Schedule Tweaks The Jets are in the middle of a five-game stretch where they will have different start times. They played "on the road" against the Giants before last week's Monday night game against the Chargers. Now the Green & White will play back-to-back road games – at the Raiders on a short week (8:20 p.m. on Sunday) and at Buffalo (4:25 p.m. on Nov. 19) before hosting the Dolphins for the first game on Black Friday, Nov. 24 (3 p.m.).

"This year our schedule feels like it has been all over the place," HC Robert Saleh said last Friday. "We have four games in 19 days coming up over the next month. I was laughing with [Steve Scarnecchia], our chief of staff, because today is Friday, but it is a Wednesday schedule with a Thursday practice, so there is all kinds of things going on. It's OK to continuously change the stimulations. I think it's actually better than getting into the monotony of the same old, same old. The times change, the schedule changes, it keeps you on your toes, keeps you alert, keeps you locked in, so there are positives to it."