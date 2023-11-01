Jets vs. Chargers | 3 Things to Know for Week 9 Game on 'Monday Night Football'

Pair of Dual-Threat Running Backs

Of all the Chargers offensive threats, RB Austin Ekeler may be the explosive. One of the top dual-threat running backs in the NFL, the undrafted free agent has led the league in scrimmage touchdowns each of the past two seasons (38 total) and has eclipsed 1,500 total yards in three of his last four seasons.

He's gained plus-632 yards after the catch over expected since 2018, which leads all running backs. He also leads all players with plus-262 receiving yards over expected on screen passes in that span. Last week against the Bears, Ekeler gained 105 of his season-high 116 yards after the catch in the first half, the most by any player in a half this season.

Like Ekeler, Jets RB Breece Hall, another top dual-threat, is coming off a game where he was more effective as a pass catcher than a rusher. Hall totaled 93 yards in Sunday's win over the Giants, 86 of which came through the air. He had a 50-yard catch-and-run touchdown, his fifth scrimmage play of at least 50 yards in 14 career games. It was his second 50-plus-yard reception and both came at MetLife Stadium.