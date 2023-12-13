Jets at Dolphins | 3 Things to Know for Week 15

Tyreek Hill Banged Up

The Dolphins have one of, if not, the best wide receiver corps in the NFL led by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Hill, whose 1,481 receiving yards arethe most by any player through 12 games in the Super Bowl era, is on pace to break to eclipse 2,000 yards and surpass Calvin Johnson's single-season record set in 2012 of1,964 yards.

Hill had 9 catches, 102 yards and 1 touchdown against the Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 12, but his status is uncertain for Sunday's game after sustaining an ankle injury against the Titans on "Monday Night Football."

"If you take the quarterbacks out, he's as good as an offensive player as there is in football," Jets HC Robert Saleh said. "I always look at players whether or not we have to change the way we have to gameplan to adjust for your presence on the football field. He's one of those guys. Your entire game has to change when you're on the field. His presence alone is high alert from a play-calling standpoint to the players on the field."

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said of Hill's availability for Sunday: "Until he flat out tells me there's no doubt he's going to play, you always have to plan for everything."