Jets at Browns | 3 Things to Know for Week 17

Familiar Face Under Center The Jets' defense – No. 3 overall and No. 2 against the pass – will line up against a familiar quarterback in Browns' Joe Flacco, who played 12 games for the Green & White from 2020-22. Flacco signed with Cleveland's practice squad in Week 12. He's gone 3-1 in his four starts over the last four weeks and has thrown for 1,307 yards, 10 touchdowns and 7 interceptions while completing 59.4% of his passes.

"Joe's awesome," HC Robert Saleh said. "You know that we all love and appreciate Joe and always felt very confident when he was on the football field. I have utmost respect for Joe, especially when you look at the last game of the season a year ago at Miami. To step on the field, I know we didn't generate a lot of points, but under the circumstances, which I don't think people truly understand the circumstances of that particular football game, he was outstanding. I've said it before, he's like a Ford pickup truck. You might not like it in the summer, but in the winter months, December, January, that son of a gun starts humming and he's playing some really, really, really, good football."