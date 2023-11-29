Jets vs. Falcons | 3 Things to Know for Week 13 Game

Bijan Robinson vs. Jets Run Defense
The Jets pass and rush defenses are, statistically, opposite. The team is No. 6 against the pass and No. 31 against the run, allowing an average of 140.3 yards per game on the ground. The Dolphins ran the ball 37 times for 167 yards (4.5 average) and 2 touchdowns.
The Falcons enter Sunday's matchup averaging 139.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks fourth in the NFL, and lead the league averaging 32.0 carries per game. That unit is led by the No. 8 overall pick out of Texas in the 2023 draft, Bijan Robinson, who leads the team with 141 carries and 703 rushing yards this season.
Robinson has a rushing touchdown in three of his last four games (none in Weeks 1-7) and a team-high 3 receiving scores (32 rec, 240 yards). His 3 touchdowns on the ground are tied for second with Tyler Allgeier, who has 466 yards on 135 carries.
"He's an explosive back," HC Robert Saleh said. "Super talented. They're starting to increase his usage, but he's a three-down back. Inside, outside, he can line up at receiver, run inside the tackles, run outside the tackles. He can play in the pass game. He's pretty dynamic."
Potential OL Reinforcements
The Jets offensive line could receive reinforcements against a Falcons defense that's No. 14 in the NFL in total yards per game and No. 28 in sacks with 22.
"[Wes] Schweitzer, Duane Brown, [Mekhi] Becton should be back this week," Saleh said. "So hopefully we can get a little bit healthy on the offensive line and give us a chance. Just looking for continuity. Whether it's the five that we had [Friday] or the five that we might have next week. You just want to get consecutive weeks to where our guys have a chance to go compete and learn each other with regard to nuance but we have some guys coming in and hopefully it can help stabilize that front."
Through what seems like a weekly shuffle up front, rookie C Joe Tippmann has come on strong. Tippmann, the second-round pick out of Wisconsin, allowed zero pressures on 48 pass-block snaps against the Dolphins and has allowed just 1 pressure over the last three games. He leads all rookies with a 98.4 pass-blocking efficiency grade, according to Pro Football Focus.
"He's been great," Saleh said. "He's gotten better every day. OTAs, usually those college kids get in here and are a fish out of water. Then training camp is the first time they touch an NFL lineman, if you will, and they're like: 'Holy cow. Every single guy is stronger than the next guy.' … What's exciting about him is watching him through training camp. I thought the Carolina [preseason] game, he really took a whole other step. That's when I really got excited about the potential in him."
Jets players will wear special cleats to raise awareness for different causes in the community against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13.
Road Split
The Falcons (5-6) lead the NFC South, the only division without a team with a winning record this season. Atlanta's 2-11 road record since 2022 is the second-worst in the league and the Dirty Birds are 1-4 on the road in the 2023 season.
Quarterback Desmond Ridder, the second-year player out of Cincinnati in his first year starting, has a 1-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio away from Atlanta. Ridder has thrown for 1,908 yards, 7 touchdowns and 8 interceptions this season while completing 65.2% of his passes.