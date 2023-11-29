Jets vs. Falcons | 3 Things to Know for Week 13 Game

Potential OL Reinforcements

The Jets offensive line could receive reinforcements against a Falcons defense that's No. 14 in the NFL in total yards per game and No. 28 in sacks with 22.

"[Wes] Schweitzer, Duane Brown, [Mekhi] Becton should be back this week," Saleh said. "So hopefully we can get a little bit healthy on the offensive line and give us a chance. Just looking for continuity. Whether it's the five that we had [Friday] or the five that we might have next week. You just want to get consecutive weeks to where our guys have a chance to go compete and learn each other with regard to nuance but we have some guys coming in and hopefully it can help stabilize that front."

Through what seems like a weekly shuffle up front, rookie C Joe Tippmann has come on strong. Tippmann, the second-round pick out of Wisconsin, allowed zero pressures on 48 pass-block snaps against the Dolphins and has allowed just 1 pressure over the last three games. He leads all rookies with a 98.4 pass-blocking efficiency grade, according to Pro Football Focus.