Snap Count Analysis | Who Is the Only Jet to Participate in Every Snap on Offense Through Nine Weeks?

After their bye week, the Jets are preparing for their Week 11 at the Los Angeles Chargers. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed through the first nine games of the season.

OFFENSE

Right guard Greg Van Roten is the only Jet on offense who has played all 562 snaps. C Connor McGovern is the only other player on offense who's played more than 90% of the snaps with 542 (96.4%). George Fant has the most playing time at tackle with 494 (87.9%), followed by rookie Mekhi Becton 298 (53%) and Chuma Edoga 205 (36.5%). LG Alex Lewis had 484 snaps (86.1%).

QB Sam Darnold is the first non-offensive lineman with the most playing time with 372 snaps (66.2%). Joe Flacco, who's started three games for Darnold (shoulder), has 190 snaps (33.8%).

TE Chris Herndon has received the most reps among WRs, RBs and TEs with 369 (65.6%). WR Chris Hogan is next with 274 snaps (48.8%), followed by WR Jeff Smith 263 (46.8%), WR Jamison Crowder 259 (46.1%), WR Braxton Berrios 249 (44.3%) and Breshad Perriman 238 (42.4%). Rookie Denzel Mims had 144 snaps (25.6%).