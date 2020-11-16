Snap Count Analysis | Who Is the Only Jet to Participate in Every Snap on Offense Through Nine Weeks?

After their bye week, the Jets are preparing for their Week 11 at the Los Angeles Chargers. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed through the first nine games of the season.
OFFENSE
Right guard Greg Van Roten is the only Jet on offense who has played all 562 snaps. C Connor McGovern is the only other player on offense who's played more than 90% of the snaps with 542 (96.4%). George Fant has the most playing time at tackle with 494 (87.9%), followed by rookie Mekhi Becton 298 (53%) and Chuma Edoga 205 (36.5%). LG Alex Lewis had 484 snaps (86.1%).
QB Sam Darnold is the first non-offensive lineman with the most playing time with 372 snaps (66.2%). Joe Flacco, who's started three games for Darnold (shoulder), has 190 snaps (33.8%).
TE Chris Herndon has received the most reps among WRs, RBs and TEs with 369 (65.6%). WR Chris Hogan is next with 274 snaps (48.8%), followed by WR Jeff Smith 263 (46.8%), WR Jamison Crowder 259 (46.1%), WR Braxton Berrios 249 (44.3%) and Breshad Perriman 238 (42.4%). Rookie Denzel Mims had 144 snaps (25.6%).
Frank Gore leads the RBs with 223 snaps (39.7%), followed by rookie La'Mical Perine 170 (30.3%) and Ty Johnson 12 (2.1%).
DEFENSE
Two players have played at least 90% of the snaps on defense and are separated by one snap – S Marcus Maye 628 (99.8%) and LB Neville Hewitt 627 (99.7%). CB Pierre Desir has taken the third-most snaps with 514 (81.7%).
CB Brian Poole has played 483 snaps (76.8%) , followed by CB Bless Austin 473 (75.2%) and S Bradley McDougald 432 (68.7%). Rookie S Ashtyn Davis, who's started the past two games for the injured McDougald (shoulder), had 206 snaps (32.8%).
After Hewitt, Tarell Basham leads the linebackers with 367 snaps (58.4%), followed by Jordan Jenkins 353 (56.1%) and Harvey Langi 163 (25.9%), who started against the Patriots in Week 9.
Quinnen Williams leads all defensive linemen with 336 snaps (53.4%), followed by Henry Anderson 279 (44.4%), Folorunso Fatukasi 267 (42.5%) and John Franklin-Myers 245 (39%). Undrafted rookie Bryce Huff played 194 snaps (30.8%).
SPECIAL TEAMS
S Matthias Farley leads special teams with 208 snaps (85.3%), followed by TE Daniel Brown 183 (75%) and Langi 182 (74.6%). The only other player to receive more than 50% of the snaps is Ryan Griffin 124 (50.8%). P Braden Mann has 88 snaps (36.1%) and 46 punts for 2,075 yards (45.1 avg) including a long of 60 yards. K Sam Ficken, who's missed the last three games with a groin injury, had 38 snaps (15.6%) and Sergio Castillo, who's kicked in Ficken's place, has 11 snaps (4.5%).