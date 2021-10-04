Snap Count Analysis | Which Two Jets Played All 100 Defensive Snaps in Win vs. Titans?

DEFENSE

Despite yielding 430 yards to the Titans, the Jets limited Tennessee to 4.6 yards per play. They also had 7 sacks and were terrific on third down while holding Tennessee to 5-of-19 (26.3%). Mosley, who led the Jets with 13 tackles, and Hall, who led the team with 3 pass defenses, were the only two defenders to take all 100 snaps. LB Quincy Williams was the only other player with at least 90 snaps (97, 97%) and had 12 tackles, 1 sack, 2 tackles for loss and 1 pass defense.

After Hall, Javelin Guidry took the most snaps with 85 (85%) as he replaced Brandin Echols (concussion) on the outside. Echols took 16 snaps (16%). Michael Carter II was next with 75 (75%) followed by Isaiah Dunn 3 (3%).

In the team's first game without S Marcus Maye, Sharrod Neasman led the group in his Jets debut with 74 snaps (74%). Jarrod Wilson was next with 62 snaps (62%) followed by Adrian Colbert 26 (26%) and Ashtyn Davis 38 (38%), who also made his season debut.

Other than Mosley and Williams, rookie LB Jamien Sherwood was the only other LB who saw the field and he took 24 snaps (24%).