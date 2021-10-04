Snap Count Analysis | Which Two Jets Played All 100 Defensive Snaps in Win vs. Titans?

The Jets and Titans played nearly five quarters Sunday afternoon with the Green & White prevailing in a 27-24 thriller. The outcome was not decided until Randy Bullock misfired left from 49 yards out in the waning seconds of overtime. Linebacker C.J. Mosley and CB Bryce Hall deserve ironman awards for their individual efforts, both participating in all 100 defensive snaps.
OFFENSE
The Jets totaled 355 yards of offense Sunday, averaging 5.9 yards per play. Six Jets played all 61 snaps on offense – QB Zach Wilson, LT George Fant, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Connor McGovern, RG Greg Van Roten and RT Morgan Moses.
WR Corey Davis, who led the Jets with 111 receiving yards against his former team, was the only other player with at least 50 snaps (50, 82%). At WR after Davis, Jamison Crowder was next with 38 (62%) in his season debut followed by Keelan Cole 36 (59%), Denzel Mims 10 (16%) and Braxton Berrios 9 (15%). Crowder led the Green & White with 7 receptions.
Michael Carter started at RB and led the backfield with 31 snaps (50%) followed by Ty Johnson 20 (33%) and Tevin Coleman 11 (18%).
Tyler Kroft led the tight ends with 46 snaps (75%) followed by Ryan Griffin 35 (57%), Trevon Wesco 18 (30%) and Daniel Brown 1 (2%).
DEFENSE
Despite yielding 430 yards to the Titans, the Jets limited Tennessee to 4.6 yards per play. They also had 7 sacks and were terrific on third down while holding Tennessee to 5-of-19 (26.3%). Mosley, who led the Jets with 13 tackles, and Hall, who led the team with 3 pass defenses, were the only two defenders to take all 100 snaps. LB Quincy Williams was the only other player with at least 90 snaps (97, 97%) and had 12 tackles, 1 sack, 2 tackles for loss and 1 pass defense.
After Hall, Javelin Guidry took the most snaps with 85 (85%) as he replaced Brandin Echols (concussion) on the outside. Echols took 16 snaps (16%). Michael Carter II was next with 75 (75%) followed by Isaiah Dunn 3 (3%).
In the team's first game without S Marcus Maye, Sharrod Neasman led the group in his Jets debut with 74 snaps (74%). Jarrod Wilson was next with 62 snaps (62%) followed by Adrian Colbert 26 (26%) and Ashtyn Davis 38 (38%), who also made his season debut.
Other than Mosley and Williams, rookie LB Jamien Sherwood was the only other LB who saw the field and he took 24 snaps (24%).
The Jets had eight defensive linemen with snaps, led by John Franklin-Myers with 63 (63%), Bryce Huff 62 (62%) and Sheldon Rankins 61 (61%). Quinnen Williams, who led the Green & White with 2 sacks, and Shaq Lawson each took 59 (59%). Folorunso Fatukasi was next with 50 (50%) followed by Nathan Shepherd 37 (37%) and rookie Jonathan Marshall 9 (9%), who made his Jets debut.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Justin Hardee and Dan Brown led special teams with 28 snaps (82%) followed by LB Hamsah Nasirildeen and Del'Shawn Phillips, who each took 23 snaps (68%). K Matt Ammendola made both of his field-goal attempts and all three extra points while P Thomas Morstead averaged 6 punts for 277 yards (46.2 avg) with a long of 58. He pinned the Titans inside their 20-yard line twice.