Snap Count Analysis | Which New Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Colts?

The Jets lost to the Colts, 36-7, at Indianapolis, dropping to 0-3. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE

There were five players who for the second consecutive week took all offensive snaps (64) – QB Sam Darnold, LG Alex Lewis, C Connor McGovern, RG Greg Van Roten and RT Chuma Edoga, who started for George Fant (concussion). LT Mekhi Becton did not play in the second half because of a shoulder injury and took 31 snaps (48%). Conor McDermott, Becton's replacement, had 33 snaps (52%).

The Jets took a committee approach in the backfield and Frank Gore had the most snaps with 26 (41%). He led all running backs with 15 carries for 57 yards (3.8 avg) followed by La'Mical Perine, who had 7 carries for 24 yards (3.4 avg) on 21 snaps (33%). Kalen Ballage took 19 snaps (30%) and led the offense with 5 receptions for 44 yards.

Braxton Berrios, who scored his second TD in as many weeks, led the wide receivers with 52 snaps (81%) and 61 receiving yards. Chris Hogan had 51 snaps (80%) and was targeted three times but did not have a reception. Josh Malone took 38 snaps (59%) and rookie Lawrence Cager, who was called up from the practice squad Saturday, had 2 receptions for 35 yards on 29 snaps (45%).