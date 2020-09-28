Snap Count Analysis | Which New Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Colts?

The Jets lost to the Colts, 36-7, at Indianapolis, dropping to 0-3. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.
OFFENSE
There were five players who for the second consecutive week took all offensive snaps (64) – QB Sam Darnold, LG Alex Lewis, C Connor McGovern, RG Greg Van Roten and RT Chuma Edoga, who started for George Fant (concussion). LT Mekhi Becton did not play in the second half because of a shoulder injury and took 31 snaps (48%). Conor McDermott, Becton's replacement, had 33 snaps (52%).
The Jets took a committee approach in the backfield and Frank Gore had the most snaps with 26 (41%). He led all running backs with 15 carries for 57 yards (3.8 avg) followed by La'Mical Perine, who had 7 carries for 24 yards (3.4 avg) on 21 snaps (33%). Kalen Ballage took 19 snaps (30%) and led the offense with 5 receptions for 44 yards.
Braxton Berrios, who scored his second TD in as many weeks, led the wide receivers with 52 snaps (81%) and 61 receiving yards. Chris Hogan had 51 snaps (80%) and was targeted three times but did not have a reception. Josh Malone took 38 snaps (59%) and rookie Lawrence Cager, who was called up from the practice squad Saturday, had 2 receptions for 35 yards on 29 snaps (45%).
Chris Herndon's 51 snaps (80%) were the most among the tight ends and he had 3 receptions for 21 yards. Ryan Griffin 18 (28%) and Trevon Wesco 15 (23%) were next.
DEFENSE
For the second time this season, S Marcus Maye and LB Neville Hewitt were the only two defenders to play all the defensive snaps (60). Maye finished with 8 tackles and Hewitt had 5. Cornerbacks Pierre Desir and Bless Austin each missed one snap (98%). The Jets' top two tackling leaders on Sunday – S Bradley McDougald (10) and LB Avery Williamson (9) – were the other two players to take more than 50 snaps -- Williamson played in 57 (95%) and McDougald 56 (93%).
Quinnen Williams led the defensive line in snaps for the third game this season with 33 snaps (55%). Steve McLendon was next with 29 (48%), followed by Folorunso Fatukasi and Henry Anderson, who each took 24 snaps (40%). Kyle Phillips took 22 snaps (37%), John Franklin-Myers had 21 (35%), Nathan Shepherd had 17 (28%), Jordan Willis had 11 (18%) and Bryce Huff rounded out the D-line with 8 snaps (13%).
Other than Hewitt, Jordan Jenkins 35 (58%) and Tarell Basham 32 (53%) led the linebackers. Jenkins missed a handful of snaps with a shoulder injury and Basham almost intercepted Colts QB Philip Rivers off a Franklin-Myers tipped pass. Frankie Luvu had 4 snaps (7%).
Brian Poole, who finished with 5 tackles, was the only CB other than Desir and Austin to play and he had 46 snaps (77%). S Matthias Farley played in 3 snaps for McDougald.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Farley and Harvey Langi led the specials teams unit for the second straight week with 24 snaps (89%). Nate Hairston was next with 19 (70%) followed by Daniel Brown 18 (67%) and Luvu 17 (63%). P Braden Mann took 7 snaps (holding for PAT and a kick after a safety) and had 5 punts for 210 yards (42.0 avg), one of which landed inside the 20-yard line.