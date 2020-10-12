Snap Count Analysis | Which New Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Cardinals?

The Jets lost to the Cardinals, 30-10, at MetLife Stadium, dropping to 0-5. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.
OFFENSE
Five players took all 69 snaps on offense – QB Joe Flacco, making his first start of the season for Sam Darnold (shoulder), LG Alex Lewis, C Connor McGovern, RG Greg Van Roten and RT Chuma Edoga. LT George Fant, playing for the injured Mekhi Becton (shoulder), missed two snaps. WR Jeff Smith 69 (99%) was the only other Jets player with more than 90% of the offensive snaps and was targeted 11 times in his second game this season. He had 3 receptions for 23 yards.
Le'Veon Bell returned to the lineup after missing three weeks with a hamstring injury and led the RBs with 46 snaps (67%), followed by Frank Gore 23 (33%). Bell had 13 carries for 60 yards (4.6 avg) and 1 reception for 7 yards; while Gorehad 9 carries for 30 yards (3.3 avg).
After Smith, Jamison Crowder had the most snaps among wideouts with 52 (75%). Crowder had 8 catches for 116 yards and 1 TD, becoming the third different Jets WR in the last 52 years with three consecutive 100-yard games. Chris Hogan took 45 snaps (65%) before sustaining an injury midway through the fourth quarter and Braxton Berrios had 24 snaps (35%).
For the first time this season, Ryan Griffin had the most snaps among the TEs with 42 (61%), but Chris Herndon 29 (42%) led the unit with 2 receptions for 24 yards. Trevon Wesco, who is primarily used as a blocker, had 1 reception for 5 yards on 16 snaps (23%).
DEFENSE
Four Jets played all 75 defensive snaps – LB Neville Hewitt, S Marcus Maye, CB Pierre Desir and CB Lamar Jackson, who was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Desir and Hewitt finished first and second on the team with 11 and 10 tackles, followed by Avery Williamson (8), who was the only other player with at least 70 snaps (93%). He also had an INT off a tipped ball from Hewitt.
For the fifth time this season, Quinnen Williams led the defensive line with 41 snaps (55%) and three defensive linemen had 30 snaps (40%) – Steve McLendon, Kyle Phillips and undrafted rookie Bryce Huff. John Franklin-Myers, who was listed as questionable entering Sunday's game, took 27 snaps (36%) and had his first sack of the season. Folorunso Fatukasi 20 (27%), Henry Anderson 17 (23%) and Nathan Shepherd 14 (19%) rounded out the DL.
Other than Hewitt and Williamson, Jordan Jenkins 41 (55%) and Tarell Basham 39 (51%) led the linebackers. Frankie Luvu had his biggest workload this season with 26 snaps (35%).
Brian Poole led the rest of the DBs with 60 snaps (80%), and had 3 tackles and 1 pass defense. S Bradley McDougald was also credited with a PD and played in 58 snaps (77%). Rookie Ashtyn Davis received his most playing time this season with 22 snaps (29%). Undrafted rookie Javelin Guidry rounded out the DBs and made his debut on defense with 1 snap.
SPECIAL TEAMS
S Matthias Farley led special teams with 23 snaps (92%) and had 2 tackles in coverage. Luvu 22 (88%) and TE Dan Brown 20 (80%) were the other two players to play at least 20 snaps. P Braden Mann averaged 46.5 yards on six punts and had a long of 59. K Sam Ficken continued his perfect start to the season with a 26-yard field goal and an extra point.