Snap Count Analysis

Presented by

Snap Count Analysis | Which New Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Cardinals?

QB Joe Flacco, 4 Defenders Logged the Most Time on the Field in Loss to Arizona 

Oct 12, 2020 at 11:36 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

snap-count-cardinals-E_SZP_0175

The Jets lost to the Cardinals, 30-10, at MetLife Stadium, dropping to 0-5. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE
Five players took all 69 snaps on offense – QB Joe Flacco, making his first start of the season for Sam Darnold (shoulder), LG Alex Lewis, C Connor McGovern, RG Greg Van Roten and RT Chuma Edoga. LT George Fant, playing for the injured Mekhi Becton (shoulder), missed two snaps. WR Jeff Smith 69 (99%) was the only other Jets player with more than 90% of the offensive snaps and was targeted 11 times in his second game this season. He had 3 receptions for 23 yards.

Le'Veon Bell returned to the lineup after missing three weeks with a hamstring injury and led the RBs with 46 snaps (67%), followed by Frank Gore 23 (33%). Bell had 13 carries for 60 yards (4.6 avg) and 1 reception for 7 yards; while Gorehad 9 carries for 30 yards (3.3 avg).

After Smith, Jamison Crowder had the most snaps among wideouts with 52 (75%). Crowder had 8 catches for 116 yards and 1 TD, becoming the third different Jets WR in the last 52 years with three consecutive 100-yard games. Chris Hogan took 45 snaps (65%) before sustaining an injury midway through the fourth quarter and Braxton Berrios had 24 snaps (35%).

For the first time this season, Ryan Griffin had the most snaps among the TEs with 42 (61%), but Chris Herndon 29 (42%) led the unit with 2 receptions for 24 yards. Trevon Wesco, who is primarily used as a blocker, had 1 reception for 5 yards on 16 snaps (23%).

Game Photos | Jets vs. Cardinals

See Best Images from the Week 5 Game at MetLife Stadium Against Arizona

E_SZ4_0056-gallery-thumb
1 / 54
E_SZP_0142
2 / 54
E_SZP_0147
3 / 54
E_SZP_0132
4 / 54
E_SZP_0128
5 / 54
E_SZP_0164
6 / 54
E_BS1_2921
7 / 54
E_SZP_0205
8 / 54
E_SZP_0235
9 / 54
E_SZP_0192
10 / 54
E_SZ4_0056
11 / 54
E_SZP_0175
12 / 54
E_SZ4_0057
13 / 54
E_SZP_0171
14 / 54
E_SZ4_0151
15 / 54
E_SZ4_0270
16 / 54
E_SZ4_0248
17 / 54
E_SZ4_0219
18 / 54
E_SZ4_0160
19 / 54
E_BS1_4054
20 / 54
E_SZP_0625
21 / 54
E_SZ4_0421
22 / 54
E_SZ4_0217
23 / 54
E_SZ4_0195
24 / 54
E_SZ4_0275
25 / 54
E_BS1_3408
26 / 54
E_SZP_0699
27 / 54
E_BS1_4058
28 / 54
BS1_3420
29 / 54
E_SZ4_0396
30 / 54
E_SZ4_0365
31 / 54
E_SZ4_0337
32 / 54
E_SZP_1095
33 / 54
E_SZ4_0381
34 / 54
E_SZ4_0361
35 / 54
E_SZ4_0370
36 / 54
E_SZP_0516
37 / 54
E_SZ4_0380
38 / 54
E_SZ4_0406
39 / 54
E_SZ4_0368
40 / 54
E_SZP_0548
41 / 54
E_SZP_0563
42 / 54
E_SZP_0614
43 / 54
E_SZP_0627
44 / 54
E_SZP_0983
45 / 54
E_BS1_3915
46 / 54
E_SZP_0703
47 / 54
E_SZP_0747
48 / 54
E_SZP_0865
49 / 54
E_SZP_1159
50 / 54
E_SZP_0974
51 / 54
E_SZP_1091
52 / 54
E_SZP_0918
53 / 54
E_SZP_1084
54 / 54

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

DEFENSE
Four Jets played all 75 defensive snaps – LB Neville Hewitt, S Marcus Maye, CB Pierre Desir and CB Lamar Jackson, who was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Desir and Hewitt finished first and second on the team with 11 and 10 tackles, followed by Avery Williamson (8), who was the only other player with at least 70 snaps (93%). He also had an INT off a tipped ball from Hewitt.

For the fifth time this season, Quinnen Williams led the defensive line with 41 snaps (55%) and three defensive linemen had 30 snaps (40%) – Steve McLendon, Kyle Phillips and undrafted rookie Bryce Huff. John Franklin-Myers, who was listed as questionable entering Sunday's game, took 27 snaps (36%) and had his first sack of the season. Folorunso Fatukasi 20 (27%), Henry Anderson 17 (23%) and Nathan Shepherd 14 (19%) rounded out the DL.

Other than Hewitt and Williamson, Jordan Jenkins 41 (55%) and Tarell Basham 39 (51%) led the linebackers. Frankie Luvu had his biggest workload this season with 26 snaps (35%).

Brian Poole led the rest of the DBs with 60 snaps (80%), and had 3 tackles and 1 pass defense. S Bradley McDougald was also credited with a PD and played in 58 snaps (77%). Rookie Ashtyn Davis received his most playing time this season with 22 snaps (29%). Undrafted rookie Javelin Guidry rounded out the DBs and made his debut on defense with 1 snap.

SPECIAL TEAMS
S Matthias Farley led special teams with 23 snaps (92%) and had 2 tackles in coverage. Luvu 22 (88%) and TE Dan Brown 20 (80%) were the other two players to play at least 20 snaps. P Braden Mann averaged 46.5 yards on six punts and had a long of 59. K Sam Ficken continued his perfect start to the season with a 26-yard field goal and an extra point.

Related Content

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Two Jets Have Played All Snaps on Offense Through Four Games? 

Alex Lewis, Greg Van Roten Lead Offense in Playing Time; Marcus Maye Paces Defense
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which New Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Colts?

QB Sam Darnold, S Marcus Maye and LB Neville Hewitt Logged the Most Time on the Field in Loss to Indianapolis 
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which New Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. 49ers?

QB Sam Darnold, CB Bless Austin Logged the Most Time on the Field in Loss to San Francisco
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which New Jets Played Every Snap vs. Bills?

QB Sam Darnold, S Marcus Maye and 5 Others Logged Most Snaps in 27-17 Loss to Bills
news

Snap Count Analysis: Which Jet Played the Most in 2019?

Jets D-Line and Linebacker Rotations Featured Unlikely Playing Time Leaders in 2019

Advertising