Snap Count Analysis | Which New Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Cardinals?

The Jets lost to the Cardinals, 30-10, at MetLife Stadium, dropping to 0-5. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE

Five players took all 69 snaps on offense – QB Joe Flacco, making his first start of the season for Sam Darnold (shoulder), LG Alex Lewis, C Connor McGovern, RG Greg Van Roten and RT Chuma Edoga. LT George Fant, playing for the injured Mekhi Becton (shoulder), missed two snaps. WR Jeff Smith 69 (99%) was the only other Jets player with more than 90% of the offensive snaps and was targeted 11 times in his second game this season. He had 3 receptions for 23 yards.

Le'Veon Bell returned to the lineup after missing three weeks with a hamstring injury and led the RBs with 46 snaps (67%), followed by Frank Gore 23 (33%). Bell had 13 carries for 60 yards (4.6 avg) and 1 reception for 7 yards; while Gorehad 9 carries for 30 yards (3.3 avg).

After Smith, Jamison Crowder had the most snaps among wideouts with 52 (75%). Crowder had 8 catches for 116 yards and 1 TD, becoming the third different Jets WR in the last 52 years with three consecutive 100-yard games. Chris Hogan took 45 snaps (65%) before sustaining an injury midway through the fourth quarter and Braxton Berrios had 24 snaps (35%).