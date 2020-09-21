Snap Count Analysis | Which New Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. 49ers?

The Jets opened at home against the 49ers and lost, 31-13, dropping to 0-2. What follows is a closer look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE

Five Jets players on offense were on the field for all 65 snaps – QB Sam Darnold, LT Mekhi Becton, LG Alex Lewis, RG Greg Van Roten and RT George Fant. C Connor McGovern left Sunday's game with a hamstring injury and played 46 snaps (71%) before Josh Andrews took over for the remaining 19 plays (29%).

Frank Gore was the team's bell-cow in the backfield. He led all running backs with 37 snaps (57%) against one of his former clubs, and had 21 carries for 63 yards. Rookie RB La'Mical Perine made his NFL debut on Sunday after missing Week 1 with an ankle injury. He took 9 snaps (14%) and had 3 carries for 17 yards. Kalen Ballage, who signed with the Green & White last Tuesday, made his Jets debut and had 1 carry for 5 yards on 8 snaps (12%). Josh Adams was elevated from the practice squad for the second straight game and took 5 snaps (8%) and had 1 carry.

Chris Hogan led the WR corps with 59 snaps (91%) and led the unit with 75 yards on 6 receptions. Braxton Berrios, who started in the slot with Jamison Crowder out with a hamstring injury, also had 6 receptions on 46 snaps (71%). He had 59 yards and scored his first NFL TD off a 30-yard scramble play. Josh Malone was elevated from the Jets practice squad for the second straight game and played in 42 snaps (65%). Malone took over for Breshad Perriman, who exited Sunday's game with an ankle injury. Perriman took 20 snaps (31%).