Snap Count Analysis | Which New Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. 49ers?

The Jets opened at home against the 49ers and lost, 31-13, dropping to 0-2. What follows is a closer look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.
OFFENSE
Five Jets players on offense were on the field for all 65 snaps – QB Sam Darnold, LT Mekhi Becton, LG Alex Lewis, RG Greg Van Roten and RT George Fant. C Connor McGovern left Sunday's game with a hamstring injury and played 46 snaps (71%) before Josh Andrews took over for the remaining 19 plays (29%).
Frank Gore was the team's bell-cow in the backfield. He led all running backs with 37 snaps (57%) against one of his former clubs, and had 21 carries for 63 yards. Rookie RB La'Mical Perine made his NFL debut on Sunday after missing Week 1 with an ankle injury. He took 9 snaps (14%) and had 3 carries for 17 yards. Kalen Ballage, who signed with the Green & White last Tuesday, made his Jets debut and had 1 carry for 5 yards on 8 snaps (12%). Josh Adams was elevated from the practice squad for the second straight game and took 5 snaps (8%) and had 1 carry.
Chris Hogan led the WR corps with 59 snaps (91%) and led the unit with 75 yards on 6 receptions. Braxton Berrios, who started in the slot with Jamison Crowder out with a hamstring injury, also had 6 receptions on 46 snaps (71%). He had 59 yards and scored his first NFL TD off a 30-yard scramble play. Josh Malone was elevated from the Jets practice squad for the second straight game and played in 42 snaps (65%). Malone took over for Breshad Perriman, who exited Sunday's game with an ankle injury. Perriman took 20 snaps (31%).
Chris Herndon's 48 snaps (74%) was the most among tight ends. Ryan Griffin 27 (42%) and Trevon Wesco 24 (37%) were next.
DEFENSE
Only one defender played all 61 snaps – CB Bless Austin, who finished with 2 tackles and 1 quarterback hit. S Marcus Maye, who tied for the team lead with 7 tackles, missed one snap. LB Neville Hewitt and S Bradley McDougald were the other players who took more than 50 of the 61 snaps. Hewitt played in 58 (95%) and McDougald 57 (93%).
Quinnen Williams received the most snaps on the defensive line for the second consecutive week. He had 40 snaps (66%) and debatably played his best game as a Jet with 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble and tied with Maye for the team lead with 7 tackles. Henry Anderson was next with 34 snaps (56%) followed by Steve McLendon with 30 snaps (49%) and John Franklin-Myers, who made his season debut and had 3 QB hits, with 27 snaps (44%). Kyle Phillips took 24 snaps (34%), Folorunso Fatukasi had 18 (30%) and Nathan Shepherd rounded out the D-line with 16 (26%).
Other than Hewitt, who finished with 6 tackles and 1 QBH, OLBs Jordan Jenkins 41 (67%) and Tarell Basham 37 (61%) led the linebackers. Jenkins registered his first sack of the season and Basham had 2 QBH. ILB Alec Ogletree, who was signed to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday, played 34 snaps (56%) and Avery Williamson made his season debut after missing last year with a knee injury and Week 1 because of a hamstring ailment; he took 17 snaps (28%). Frankie Luvu had 4 snaps and Harvey Langi had 3.
Rookie S Ashtyn Davis was the only safety other than Maye and McDougald to take defensive snaps Sunday. Davis, who didn't take any snaps in Week 1, had 13 (21%).
SPECIAL TEAMS
Langi and Matthias Farley led the special teams unit with 23 snaps (85%). Daniel Brown was next with 21 (78%), followed by Davis and Frankie Luvu, each with 18 (67%). P Braden Mann took 8 snaps and had 5 punts for 222 yards (44.4 avg), including a 52-yard boot. K Sam Ficken took 7 snaps and went 2 for 2 on field goals (41 and 25 yards).