Snap Count Analysis

Snap Count Analysis | Which New Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. 49ers?

QB Sam Darnold, CB Bless Austin Logged the Most Time on the Field in Loss to San Francisco

Sep 21, 2020 at 12:07 PM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets opened at home against the 49ers and lost, 31-13, dropping to 0-2. What follows is a closer look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE
Five Jets players on offense were on the field for all 65 snaps – QB Sam Darnold, LT Mekhi Becton, LG Alex Lewis, RG Greg Van Roten and RT George Fant. C Connor McGovern left Sunday's game with a hamstring injury and played 46 snaps (71%) before Josh Andrews took over for the remaining 19 plays (29%).

Frank Gore was the team's bell-cow in the backfield. He led all running backs with 37 snaps (57%) against one of his former clubs, and had 21 carries for 63 yards. Rookie RB La'Mical Perine made his NFL debut on Sunday after missing Week 1 with an ankle injury. He took 9 snaps (14%) and had 3 carries for 17 yards. Kalen Ballage, who signed with the Green & White last Tuesday, made his Jets debut and had 1 carry for 5 yards on 8 snaps (12%). Josh Adams was elevated from the practice squad for the second straight game and took 5 snaps (8%) and had 1 carry.

Chris Hogan led the WR corps with 59 snaps (91%) and led the unit with 75 yards on 6 receptions. Braxton Berrios, who started in the slot with Jamison Crowder out with a hamstring injury, also had 6 receptions on 46 snaps (71%). He had 59 yards and scored his first NFL TD off a 30-yard scramble play. Josh Malone was elevated from the Jets practice squad for the second straight game and played in 42 snaps (65%). Malone took over for Breshad Perriman, who exited Sunday's game with an ankle injury. Perriman took 20 snaps (31%).

Chris Herndon's 48 snaps (74%) was the most among tight ends. Ryan Griffin 27 (42%) and Trevon Wesco 24 (37%) were next.

Game Photos | Jets vs. 49ers

See Best Images from the Home Openers Against San Francisco

DEFENSE
Only one defender played all 61 snaps – CB Bless Austin, who finished with 2 tackles and 1 quarterback hit. S Marcus Maye, who tied for the team lead with 7 tackles, missed one snap. LB Neville Hewitt and S Bradley McDougald were the other players who took more than 50 of the 61 snaps. Hewitt played in 58 (95%) and McDougald 57 (93%).

Quinnen Williams received the most snaps on the defensive line for the second consecutive week. He had 40 snaps (66%) and debatably played his best game as a Jet with 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble and tied with Maye for the team lead with 7 tackles. Henry Anderson was next with 34 snaps (56%) followed by Steve McLendon with 30 snaps (49%) and John Franklin-Myers, who made his season debut and had 3 QB hits, with 27 snaps (44%). Kyle Phillips took 24 snaps (34%), Folorunso Fatukasi had 18 (30%) and Nathan Shepherd rounded out the D-line with 16 (26%).

Other than Hewitt, who finished with 6 tackles and 1 QBH, OLBs Jordan Jenkins 41 (67%) and Tarell Basham 37 (61%) led the linebackers. Jenkins registered his first sack of the season and Basham had 2 QBH. ILB Alec Ogletree, who was signed to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday, played 34 snaps (56%) and Avery Williamson made his season debut after missing last year with a knee injury and Week 1 because of a hamstring ailment; he took 17 snaps (28%). Frankie Luvu had 4 snaps and Harvey Langi had 3.

Rookie S Ashtyn Davis was the only safety other than Maye and McDougald to take defensive snaps Sunday. Davis, who didn't take any snaps in Week 1, had 13 (21%).

SPECIAL TEAMS
Langi and Matthias Farley led the special teams unit with 23 snaps (85%). Daniel Brown was next with 21 (78%), followed by Davis and Frankie Luvu, each with 18 (67%). P Braden Mann took 8 snaps and had 5 punts for 222 yards (44.4 avg), including a 52-yard boot. K Sam Ficken took 7 snaps and went 2 for 2 on field goals (41 and 25 yards).

