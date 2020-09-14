Snap Count Analysis | Which New Jets Played Every Snap vs. Bills?

The Jets began their 2020 season where the 2019 season ended – at Buffalo. The team, however, didn't leave Orchard Park, NY, with the same result as last season, falling to the Bills 27-17. Below is a closer look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE

Seven Jets were on the field for all 56 snaps, five of whom made their debut for the Green & White: QB Sam Darnold, LT Mekhi Becton, LG Alex Lewis, C Connor McGovern, RG Greg Van Roten, RT George Fant and WR Breshad Perriman. The revamped offensive line started five new players compared to Week 1 of 2019, and the group allowed three sacks against the Bills in its first game as a unit. Perriman finished his first game as a Jet with 3 catches for 17 yards on 5 targets.

Le'Veon Bell received the heaviest workload among the running backs -- he was on the field for 32 snaps (57%) even though he missed the second half because of a hamstring injury sustained in the closing moments of the first half. Bell beat Bills LB AJ Klein on a wheel route and Klein grabbed Bell, who twisted awkwardly and fell to the turf while grabbing his hamstring. Klein was flagged for pass interference that set up a 31-yard field goal from Sam Ficken, but Bell likely would have scored a TD had he not been impeded and the pass had been completed. Veteran Frank Gore received 14 snaps (25%) in one of his old stomping grounds and had 6 rushes for 24 yards for an average of 4.0 yards per carry. Josh Adams, whom the Jets elevated from the practice squad Saturday, was in for 13 snaps (23%) and had 2 rushes for 8 yards including a 2-yard touchdown with 57 seconds remaining in the game.

Three wide receivers saw the field Sunday – Perriman, Chris Hogan and Jamison Crowder. Hogan, who played for the Bills from 2012-15, was in on 51 snaps (91%) and was targeted 4 times and had 1 reception for 0 yards. Crowder, who took 48 snaps (86%), led the Jets with 7 receptions for 115 yards and 1 touchdown, a 69-yard catch and run in the third quarter.