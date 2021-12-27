Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Took the Most Snaps in Win vs. Jaguars?

Snap Count Analysis

Four Players on Offense; C.J. Mosley on Defense Logged Most Playing Time vs. Jacksonville

Dec 27, 2021
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets (4-11) beat the Jaguars (2-13), 26-21, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE
Four Jets took all 58 snaps on offense – QB Zach Wilson, LT George Fant, RG Greg Van Roten and Dan Feeney, who took snaps both LG and C. C Connor McGovern took 51 snaps (88%) before he exited with a knee injury. Feeney shifted to the pivot and Isaiah Williams 7 (12%) took the remaining snaps at LG. Morgan Moses 50 (86%) missed eight snaps in the second quarter and was replaced by Conor McDermott 9 (16%), who caught a touchdown pass as an eligible receiver.  

TE Tyler Kroft 50 (86%) was the only other player to take more at least 50 snaps. Trevon Wesco took 22 snaps (38%) at tight end before he exited with a knee injury and Dan Brown 2 (3%) rounded out the group. 

Braxton Berrios 48 (83%) led the wide receivers and led the team with 5 catches for 37 yards. Keelan Cole 43 (74%) was next, followed by Denzel Mims 32 (55%), Jeff Smith 13 (22%), and D.J. Montgomery 8 (14%). 

RB Michael Carter 43 (74%) led the RBs and had a career day with 118 rushing yards. Tevin Coleman 19 (33%) and Ty Johnson 1 (1%) rounded out the group and FB Nick Bawden appeared in 8 plays (14%).

DEFENSE
LB C.J. Mosley was the only defender to take all 73 snaps. LB Quincy Williams 72 (99%) was next followed by CB Bryce Hall, CB Brandin Echols and S Jason Pinnock, starting his first game at safety, and each took 70 snaps (96%). 

Elsewhere in the secondary, Will Parks 63 (86%), who signed with the Green & White earlier in the week, started next to Pinnock. Javelin Guidry 44 (60%) started at the nickel and broke up the game-winning play on fourth-and-goal. S Kai Nacua, who also signed earlier in the week, took 10 snaps (14%). CB Isaiah Dunn 1 (1%) rounded out the group.

At LB other than Mosley, who led the defense with 10 tackles and had a strip-sack, and Williams, LB Jarrad Davis 29 (40%) and Del'Shawn Phillips 3 (4%) were the other 'backers to receive playing time. 

Down a handful of defensive linemen on the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list such as Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Myers and Folorunso Fatukasi, DT Nathan Shepherd led the group with 62 snaps (85%). Sheldon Rankins was next with 53 (73%) followed by Ronnie Blair 45 (62%), who had a fumble recovery, Kyle Phillips 40 (55%), Shaq Lawson 33 (45%), Bryce Huff 30 (41%), Freedom Akinmoladun 21 (29%) and Tim Ward 14 (19%).

SPECIAL TEAMS
Brown led the special-teams unit with 21 snaps (88%) followed by CB Justin Hardee and Phillips 18 (75%). Braden Mann had 1 punt for 55 yards that pinned the Jags 10-yard line. K Eddy Pineiro connected on both of his field goal attempts and made two of his three extra points (one was blocked). Braxton Berrios, who leads the NFL averaging 30.7 yards per return, had a 102-yard touchdown.

