Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Took the Most Snaps in Win vs. Jaguars?

DEFENSE

LB C.J. Mosley was the only defender to take all 73 snaps. LB Quincy Williams 72 (99%) was next followed by CB Bryce Hall, CB Brandin Echols and S Jason Pinnock, starting his first game at safety, and each took 70 snaps (96%).

Elsewhere in the secondary, Will Parks 63 (86%), who signed with the Green & White earlier in the week, started next to Pinnock. Javelin Guidry 44 (60%) started at the nickel and broke up the game-winning play on fourth-and-goal. S Kai Nacua, who also signed earlier in the week, took 10 snaps (14%). CB Isaiah Dunn 1 (1%) rounded out the group.

At LB other than Mosley, who led the defense with 10 tackles and had a strip-sack, and Williams, LB Jarrad Davis 29 (40%) and Del'Shawn Phillips 3 (4%) were the other 'backers to receive playing time.