Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Took the Most Snaps in Loss vs. Buccaneers?

Five Players on Offense; C.J. Mosley, Bryce Hall on Defense Logged Most Playing Time vs. Tampa Bay

Jan 03, 2022 at 11:22 AM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets (4-12) lost to the Buccaneers (12-4), 28-24, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The Green & White climbed out to a 24-10 lead, but the Bucs rallied late, scoring the game's final 18 points culminating on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to WR Cyril Grayson with 21 seconds remaining. The Jets young players on both sides of the ball stepped up despite the outcome. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE
Five Jets played all 61 snaps on offense – QB Zach Wilson, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Dan Feeney, RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and RT Morgan Moses. LT George Fant took 20 snaps (33%) and Chuma Edoga 41 (67%) took the remaining snaps. Conor McDermott, who had a receiving touchdown in Week 16, took 14 snaps (23%) as an eligible lineman.

WR Jeff Smith 59 (97%); Braxton Berrios 53 (87%), who led the Jets with 8 catches, 65 yards and totaled 2 touchdowns (1 receiving, 1 rushing); and Keelan Cole 50 (82%) were the only other players to have at least 50 snaps. D.J. Montgomery, who was elevated for Sunday's game, rounded out the wideouts with 3 snaps (5%).

RB Michael Carter took 8 snaps (13%) before exiting the game with a concussion. He had a 55-yard run on the third play from scrimmage and the Jets took a 7-0 lead four plays later. Ty Johnson 31 (51%) led the backs but did most of his damage through the air with 47 yards on 3 catches. Austin Walter 25 (41%) paced the unit with 14 carries (49 yards). FB Nick Bawden appeared in 13 plays (21%).

Down Tyler Kroft, Ryan Griffin and Trevon Wesco, Dan Brown had 12 snaps (20%), but exited the game with an ankle injury and did not return. Undrafted rookie free agent Kenny Yeboah led the tight ends unit with 37 snaps (61%) and had his first NFL reception. He finished with the day with 2 catches for 36 yards

DEFENSE
LB C.J. Mosley, who led the team with 13 tackles, and CB Bryce Hall took all 74 snaps (100%) on defense. LB Quincy Williams 73 (99%) was the only other player with more than 70 snaps. Hamsah Nasirildeen 5 (7%) was the only other 'backer to play on defense. 

Elsewhere in the secondary, CB Brandin Echols 67 (91%), who had his second interception of the season, came after Hall, followed by CB Michael Carter II 63 (85%), who had his first career sack. S Elijah Riley 62 (84%), S Jason Pinnock 50 (68%), S Ashtyn Davis 36 (49%), S Will Parks 9 (12%) and CB Javelin Guidry 7 (9%) rounded out the group.

Ronnie Blair 57 (77%) led the defensive line, followed by John Franklin-Myers 52 (70%), Sheldon Rankins 50 (68%), Folorunso Fatukasi 36 (49%), who led the team with 2 TFLs, Nathan Shepherd 32 (43%), Bryce Huff 24 (32%), Tim Ward 24 (32%) and Jonathan Marshall 19 (26%).

SPECIAL TEAMS
CB Justin Hardee and LB Del'Shawn Phillips led the special-teams unit with 21 snaps (81%). Bawden and Nasirildeen were next with 19 (73%) each. P Braden Mann had 4 punts for 154 yards (38.5%) including two punts inside the 20-yard line. K Eddy Piñeiro made all three of his extra-point attempts and his only field-goal try, which was 51 yards.

