Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Took the Most Snaps in Loss vs. Buccaneers?

OFFENSE

Five Jets played all 61 snaps on offense – QB Zach Wilson, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Dan Feeney, RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and RT Morgan Moses. LT George Fant took 20 snaps (33%) and Chuma Edoga 41 (67%) took the remaining snaps. Conor McDermott, who had a receiving touchdown in Week 16, took 14 snaps (23%) as an eligible lineman.

WR Jeff Smith 59 (97%); Braxton Berrios 53 (87%), who led the Jets with 8 catches, 65 yards and totaled 2 touchdowns (1 receiving, 1 rushing); and Keelan Cole 50 (82%) were the only other players to have at least 50 snaps. D.J. Montgomery, who was elevated for Sunday's game, rounded out the wideouts with 3 snaps (5%).

RB Michael Carter took 8 snaps (13%) before exiting the game with a concussion. He had a 55-yard run on the third play from scrimmage and the Jets took a 7-0 lead four plays later. Ty Johnson 31 (51%) led the backs but did most of his damage through the air with 47 yards on 3 catches. Austin Walter 25 (41%) paced the unit with 14 carries (49 yards). FB Nick Bawden appeared in 13 plays (21%).