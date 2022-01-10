Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Took the Most Snaps in Loss to Bills in Season Finale?

Snap Count Analysis

Five Players on Offense; C.J. Mosley on Defense Logged Most Playing Time at Buffalo

Jan 10, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets (4-13) lost to the Bills (11-6), 27-10, in Orchard Park, NY, on Sunday. The Green & White kept the Bills in check for most of the game (trailing by 13-7 at halftime) before Buffalo scored 14 second-half points behind RB Devin Singletary's rushing and receiving touchdowns. Here's a look at how the snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE
Five players took all 46 snaps on offense – QB Zach Wilson, LT Conor McDemott, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Dan Feeney and RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. Morgan Moses 44 (96%) started the game, but exited with a knee injury and Chuma Edoga 2 (4%) took his place. Greg Van Roten checked in as tackle eligible on 2 plays (4%).

TE Tyler Kroft 44 (96%) was the only other player who took more than 40 snaps. Undrafted rookie free agent Kenny Yeboah, who had his first pro reception in Week 17 against the Bucs, took 3 snaps (7%) in the season final. 

Denzel Mims 35 (76%) led the wide receivers, followed by Jeff Smith 34 (74%); Keelan Cole 28 (61%), who had his first TD of the season on a 40-yard catch and run; Tarik Black 19 (41%), who had his first NFL reception; and Jamison Crowder 7 (15%), who exited in the first half with a calf injury.

Michael Carter, who needed 55 scrimmage yards to reach 1,000 (but had 19), led the RBs with 24 snaps (52%), followed by Ty Johnson 15 (33%) and Tevin Coleman 10 (22%).

DEFENSE
LB C.J. Mosley was the only defender who took all 82 snaps (100%), and cornerbacks Bryce Hall and Brandin Echols were the only defenders who took more than 80 snaps, each with 81 (99%). Quincy Williams 79 (96%), Hamsah Nasirildeen 6 (7%) and Del'Shawn Phillips 1 (1%) were the only other linebackers to take snaps.

Elsewhere in the secondary, CB Michael Carter II 66 (80%) took all the snaps at nickel while fellow rookie Jason Pinnock 54 (66%) started at safety alongside Elijah Riley 52 (63%). Ashtyn Davis appeared in 52 plays (63%). Javelin Guidry 3 (4%) was the only other defensive back to receive playing time.

John Franklin-Myers 51 (62%) led the defensive linemen, followed by Quinnen Williams 46 (56%), Sheldon Rankins 42 (51%), Folorunso Fatukasi 40 (49%), Kyle Phillips 40 (49%), Nathan Shepherd 38 (46%) and Tim Ward 18 (22%).

SPECIAL TEAMS
CB Justin Hardee, Nasirildeen and Phillips led the special teams unit with 28 snaps (82%). S Kai Nacua 24 (71%) was next. Eddy Piñeiro made his lone field-goal attempt (49 yards) and extra-point attempt. Braden Mann punted the ball 10 times for 497 yards (49.7 avg) and had 3 punts inside the 20-yard line with a long of 60. He also had a punt blocked.

