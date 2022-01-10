Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Took the Most Snaps in Loss to Bills in Season Finale?

OFFENSE

Five players took all 46 snaps on offense – QB Zach Wilson, LT Conor McDemott, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Dan Feeney and RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. Morgan Moses 44 (96%) started the game, but exited with a knee injury and Chuma Edoga 2 (4%) took his place. Greg Van Roten checked in as tackle eligible on 2 plays (4%).

TE Tyler Kroft 44 (96%) was the only other player who took more than 40 snaps. Undrafted rookie free agent Kenny Yeboah, who had his first pro reception in Week 17 against the Bucs, took 3 snaps (7%) in the season final.

Denzel Mims 35 (76%) led the wide receivers, followed by Jeff Smith 34 (74%); Keelan Cole 28 (61%), who had his first TD of the season on a 40-yard catch and run; Tarik Black 19 (41%), who had his first NFL reception; and Jamison Crowder 7 (15%), who exited in the first half with a calf injury.