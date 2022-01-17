Snap Count Analysis

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Players Took the Most Snaps in 2021 NFL Season?

Rookie Alijah Vera-Tucker on Offense; CB Bryce Hall on Defense Logged the Most Playing Time

Jan 17, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets (4-13) wrapped up their season at Buffalo this past Sunday. The Green & White have an extremely young team. Entering Week 18, the Jets ranked second in the NFL in rookie snaps with 5,596. They had 15 rookies take at least one snaps, 11 of which started at least one game. Sprinkled throughout the young players are wily veterans like Curtis Martin Team MVP C.J. Mosley and RT Morgan Moses, who are two of four players on the team to eclipse 1,000 snaps. Here's a look at how the final snap count and how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE
Among the top-five Jets with the most snaps, four were offensive linemen starting with rookie LG Alijah Vera-Tucker (1,026), followed by Morgan Moses (1,020), Connor McGovern (972) and George Fant (887). QB Zach Wilson, who started 13 games after being selected No. 2 overall, rounded out the top five with 741 snaps.

RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who the Green & White acquired in November, started seven of the team's last eight games and took 390 snaps (35.91%). Greg Van Roten, who started the team's first nine games at RG, took 698 (64.27%).

TE Ryan Griffin with 583 snaps (53.68%) led all skill players, followed by Keelan Cole with 557 (51.29%), Jamison Crowder with 538 (49.54%) and rookie Elijah Moore with 476 (43.83%). Moore led the Green & White with 531 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns. Jets free-agent addition Corey Davis had 450 snaps (41.44%) before undergoing season-ending core-muscle surgery. Braxton Berrios, who came on strong at the end of the season with 3 TDs in 3 games from Week 15-17, took 390 snaps (35.91%).

Rookie RB Michael Carter, who had 449 snaps (41.34%), led the running backs and led the team with 639 rushing yards. Ty Johnson had 409 snaps (37.66%), followed by Tevin Coleman with 180 (16.57%).

DEFENSE
CB Bryce Hall led the defense -- and the entire team – with 1,169 snaps (98.32%) and was the only starter to play in all 17 games. Curtis Martin Team MVP C.J. Mosley was the only other player who eclipsed 1,000 snaps with 1,096 (92.18%). Fellow LB Quincy Williams had 879 (73.93%), and logged 100 tackles for the first time in his career since he was drafted in 2019. He was the only other player with more than 800 snaps.

Three of the next four players with at least 700 snaps played in the secondary -- rookie nickel CB Michael Carter II with 776 (65.26%), rookie CB Brandin Echols with 760 (63.92%) and second-year S Ashtyn Davis with 745 (62.66%). The fourth player is DL John Franklin-Myers with 716 (60.22%), whose 6 sacks were tied for the team lead with Quinnen Williams who had 613 (51.56%, third among D-linemen). Sheldon Rankins 641 (53.91%) was the only other player with more than 600 snaps.

After Davis at safety, Elijah Riley was next with 386 (32.46%) and S Marcus Maye had 362 snaps (30.45%), before he ruptured his Achilles tendon against the Colts in Week 9.

SPECIAL TEAMS
LB Del'Shawn Phillips led the special-teams unit with 374 snaps (80.09%), followed by CB Justin Hardee with 368 (78.80%) and TE Daniel Brown with 232 (49.68%). WR-KR Berrios, whose 30.4 yards per kickoff return led the NFL and whose 13.4 yards per punt return ranks second among players with 15 or more returns, took 158 snaps on special teams (33.83%). Second-year P Braden Mann 100 (21.41%) improved his average from 43.9 to 45.7 this season and had a career-long 63-yard boot. He only had 1 touchback and pinned opponents inside their 20-yard line 14 times in 10 games. K Eddy Piñeiro (4.07%), acquired Dec. 6, took 19 snaps and made all 8 of his field-goal attempts, including a 51-yarder against the Buccaneers in Week 17. He also made 9 of 10 extra-point attempts. 

ROOKIES
Fifteen rookies on the Jets took at least one snap. Excluding special-teams plays, Vera-Tucker, who took the most snaps on offense, led the group with 1,026, followed by Carter II (776), Echols (760) and Wilson (741). The Green & White had a rookie finish top five on offense, defense and special teams (LB Hamsah Nasirildeen, No. 4) in terms of most snaps taken. The Green & White had 10 rookies start at least one game on offense, defense or special teams – Wilson, Vera-Tucker, Moore, Carter, Carter II, Echols, S Jason Pinnock (201 snaps), LB Jamien Sherwood (139), Nasirildeen (60) and CB Isaiah Dunn (114).

The rookies who took snaps, again excluding special teams, but did not start were DT Jonathan Marshall (76), TE Kenny Yeboah (54), WR Tarik Black (19), DE Hamilcar Rashed (16) and Rachad Wildgoose (1).

