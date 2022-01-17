Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Players Took the Most Snaps in 2021 NFL Season?

The Jets (4-13) wrapped up their season at Buffalo this past Sunday. The Green & White have an extremely young team. Entering Week 18, the Jets ranked second in the NFL in rookie snaps with 5,596. They had 15 rookies take at least one snaps, 11 of which started at least one game. Sprinkled throughout the young players are wily veterans like Curtis Martin Team MVP C.J. Mosley and RT Morgan Moses, who are two of four players on the team to eclipse 1,000 snaps. Here's a look at how the final snap count and how playing time was distributed.