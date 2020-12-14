Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Seahawks?

DEFENSE

Four players took all 73 snaps on defense: S Marcus Maye, CB Bryce Hall, and LBs Harvey Langi and Neville Hewitt, who tied for the team lead with 9 tackles. CB Bless Austin (neck), who was activated from injured reserve on Saturday, was the only other player with more than 90% of the snaps (68, 93%).

CB Javelin Guidry received the most playing time of his career and took 63 snaps (86%). S Matthias Farley started for the injured Ashtyn Davis, who was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury, and had 51 snaps (70%). Arthur Maulet took 22 snaps (30%) and Lamar Jackson rounded out the secondary with 5 (7%).

After Hewitt and Langi, Tarell Basham led the linebackers with 62 (85%), followed by Frankie Luvu 31 (42%).