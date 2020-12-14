Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Seahawks?

The Jets lost to the Seahawks, 40-3, at Seattle on Sunday, dropping to 0-13. Here's a look at the snap count and how playing time was distributed.
OFFENSE
Seven players took all 53 snaps on offense: QB Sam Darnold, LT Mekhi Becton, LG Pat Elflein, C Connor McGovern, RG Josh Andrews, RT George Fant and WR Breshad Perriman.
At wide receiver after Perriman, Jamison Crowder, who was questionable for Sunday's game with a calf injury, took 38 snaps (72%). Jeff Smith 33 (62%); Braxton Berrios 11 (21%), who led the team with 49 yards; and Jaleel Scott 9 (17%) rounded out the receivers.
Ty Johnson led the running backs for the second straight week and took 20 snaps (38%), followed by Frank Gore 17 (32%) and Josh Adams 12 (23%), who led the Jets with 27 yards on 6 carries (4.5 avg).
Chris Herndon led the TEs with 34 snaps (64%), followed by Ryan Griffin 22 (42%), Trevon Wesco 12 (23%) and Dan Brown 4 (8%).
DEFENSE
Four players took all 73 snaps on defense: S Marcus Maye, CB Bryce Hall, and LBs Harvey Langi and Neville Hewitt, who tied for the team lead with 9 tackles. CB Bless Austin (neck), who was activated from injured reserve on Saturday, was the only other player with more than 90% of the snaps (68, 93%).
CB Javelin Guidry received the most playing time of his career and took 63 snaps (86%). S Matthias Farley started for the injured Ashtyn Davis, who was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury, and had 51 snaps (70%). Arthur Maulet took 22 snaps (30%) and Lamar Jackson rounded out the secondary with 5 (7%).
After Hewitt and Langi, Tarell Basham led the linebackers with 62 (85%), followed by Frankie Luvu 31 (42%).
Quinnen Williams led the defensive line with 48 snaps (66%). Henry Anderson was next with 45 (62%), followed by Folorunso Fatukasi 41 (56%), John Franklin-Myers 30 (41%), Nathan Shepherd 20 (27%), Jabari Zuniga 16 (22%) and Bryce Huff 9 (12%).
SPECIAL TEAMS
TE Dan Brown led special teams with 21 snaps (75%). Five players took 17 snaps (61%) on special teams: Griffin, Luvu, Maulet, Bryce Hager and Corey Ballentine. Ballentine had a 66-yard kick return, the team's longest of the season. P Braden Mann took 11 snaps (39%) and had 5 punts for 197 yards (39.4 avg). K Sergio Castillo had 4 snaps (14%) and converted 1 of 4 field-goal attempts.